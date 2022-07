Mortgage rates increased once again this week as the market prepares for another interest rate hike after the Federal Reserve’s meeting later this month. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage average rate increased to 5.54% for the week ending July 21, 2022, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. This was up from last week when the average 30-year mortgage rate averaged 5.51% and from last year when it averaged just 2.78%.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO