Click here to read the full article. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Paul Rudd joined co-stars Kathryn Newton, Evangeline Lilly and Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed at Comic-Con’s Hall H on Saturday to tease the upcoming Marvel film with a new for-the-room clip. The segment begins with Scott aka Ant-Man (Rudd) reading his book, Look Out for the Little Guy, to a crowd in a bookstore when he receives a call that his daughter Cassie (Newton) is in jail. Scott tells her that she shouldn’t try to be a hero, before the two of them and the Pim family...

NFL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO