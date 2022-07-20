ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

New development on Blanche Road up for Planning and Zoning approval in Cedartown

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETQMX_0gmFBraM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQB6l_0gmFBraM00
The area immediately next to Vinings at Oxford will be developed into townhomes if the city commission ultimately approves the project in August.

Another group of townhomes is coming up before the Planning and Zoning Commission in Cedartown, and the site is not far from a development that was completed only a few years ago.

Developers are looking to bring dozens of new townhome units online on Blanche Road next to the Vinings at Oxford. and met with city officials to discuss the project on Tuesday before bringing it before a Planning and Zoning board meeting for the City of Cedartown this coming Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

The project will be utilizing 11-and-a-half acres of property on Blance Road near the intersection of the Highway 27 bypass and 40 units are on the site plan.

City officials sought to learn more about what type of townhome development: those for low-income renters, or regular market rates. Developers told city officials they will be leasing at what the market will bear for the units. About half of the site will be kept as greenspace and for a retention pond.

The townhomes will be utilizing city water and sewer services.

Planning and Zoning will have to hear out the project proposal, and then the City Commission will get to decide whether to allow it to move forward. Part of the approval process will allow for public comment during the upcoming Monday meeting, and during the August regular session to follow for the City Commission.

The city will also need to update the zoning for the site. It is currently a C-2 site, and would need to be changed to PD-1, a residential designation meant for sites like these.

Those interested in commenting will want to take part in the Monday, July 26 session, which will be held at city hall in the commission meeting room.

Like this:

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Citizen Online

OPINION — 2 ways of looking at Peachtree City’s golf cart paths

And all the nuances in-between — crown jewel of Georgia’s first, best planned city and a continuing nuisance of boombox-loud music and dangerously speeding teens and geezers. Or in Forrest Gump’s memorable ending: “I think maybe it’s both — maybe it’s both happening at the same time.”
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
wrganews.com

Gordon County: Resurfacing on SR 136 Connector Next Week

Weather permitting, there will be periodic lane closures along the State Route 136 Connector between Valley Lane Northwest and Dobson Road Northwest Monday and Tuesday next week while crews resurface the roadway. WHEN: Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and 26 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. WHERE: State Route 136...
GORDON COUNTY, GA
douglasvillega.gov

Douglasville Recognized by Douglas County Chamber and Cobb/Douglas Public Health

The Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and Cobb/Douglas Public Health presented the "Health Hero" award to the City of Douglasville at their recent Douglas County Small Business Awards Luncheon. The Health Hero Award celebrates an organization's effort to improve and support community health and healthcare infrastructure. The city was recognized for their commitment to foster a healthy workforce culture through programs like the Employee Wellness Center, B Fit with D Fit Wellness Program, and many other plans and events that are coordinated by the Employee Wellness Committee.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinings, GA
Cedartown, GA
Government
City
Washington, GA
City
Cedartown, GA
City
Oxford, GA
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government
cobbcountycourier.com

Lasting Restaurant Trends in 2022 in Cobb County

[This is the latest of Brian Benefield’s Second Helpings columns, highlighting food in Cobb County. To read more of his reviews, follow this link]. Covid-19 has affected many businesses in the last few years, but the restaurant industry has been hit with Hulk-like force. People who choose this business as their life’s work are crafty and intelligent, and the pandemic brought out their ingenuity to the fullest.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta to acquire land for expanded 16/54 roundabout via eminent domain

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners voted in favor of acquiring right-of-way to expand the roundabout at Highways 16 and 54 between Turin and Sharpsburg. The roundabout was unanimously approved at last Tuesday’s meeting without much discussion from the board. With the approval, the county will acquire 0.399 acres...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Bremen City Council Recognizes Heroism and Accomplishments

Recognizing the life-saving heroism of some adults and the athletic accomplishments of two recreation youth teams headlined the Bremen City Council meeting on Monday, July 18. First, Bremen Police Chief Keith Pesnell recognized a gentleman for his heroic efforts to save a well-known citizen from a dog attack. In May of this year Ms. Lilly Wilson, who works for Good Neighbor, was outside the business when several dogs ran up and attacked her. Just in time a passerby, Seth Hodges, saw what was happening and drove up to the business and ran the dogs off while also calling for help. Officers and EMTs soon arrived to treat Ms. Lilly and her injuries. She said she was thankful for this guardian angel that saved her.
BREMEN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#The City Commission
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page.
CARROLLTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb Animal Shelter temporarily closed due to strep zoo case

Cobb County government sent out a message Friday afternoon that the county animal shelter is temporarily closed to the public after a confirmed case of strep zoo involving a dog being housed there. Cobb spokesman Ross Cavitt said in a release that shelter staff suspected the case after the dog...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

FCPD to launch SRO senior scholarship fundraiser BBQ on July 24th

“Our SROs will launch their first bbq sale this weekend to raise money for a scholarship for graduating seniors in 2023. Coosa High School on Sunday, July 24 beginning at 12:30 p.m. All proceeds go to the new SRO scholarship, which was awarded for the first time this year to seniors at our four local Floyd County high schools.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Winding Waters Riverfront RV Resort

Winding Waters, a riverside, luxury RV Resort featuring first-class amenities. Located less than an hour from Atlanta’s attractions, it is nestled in Emerson/Cartersville, GA, alongside the beautiful banks of the Etowah River. With 252 sites, including cabins and glamping tents, the site amenities offer enjoyment of a wide range of activities for all ages. This property is planned to open in 2023.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Polk Today

Police: Elderly man cuts relative with kitchen knife in domestic incident

New development on Blanche Road up for Planning and Zoning approval in Cedartown →. The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.
CEDARTOWN, GA
weisradio.com

Vehicle Stolen in Cherokee County Found in Etowah County

A vehicle recently stolen in Cherokee County has reportedly been recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office – that white, 2006 Dodge, four-door pickup was found abandoned just inside the Etowah County line, and the owner has since been notified; the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says no one is in custody in connection with the theft at this time, however the investigation is on-going.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Fire department raises more than $20k for 2-year-old son of NW Georgia captain

POLK COUNTY, Ga. - Polk County Fire Rescue is raising money to help the son of one of the department's captains. Capt. Josh Ingram's 2-year-old son, Briggs, went underwater about six days ago at Lake Martin in Alabama. Ingram performed CPR for over 30 minutes until first responders flew the child to University of Alabama at Birmingham Children’s Hospital. Brings has been in the pediatric intensive care unit since the accident, officials said.
POLK COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy