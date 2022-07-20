New development on Blanche Road up for Planning and Zoning approval in Cedartown

The area immediately next to Vinings at Oxford will be developed into townhomes if the city commission ultimately approves the project in August.

Another group of townhomes is coming up before the Planning and Zoning Commission in Cedartown, and the site is not far from a development that was completed only a few years ago.

Developers are looking to bring dozens of new townhome units online on Blanche Road next to the Vinings at Oxford. and met with city officials to discuss the project on Tuesday before bringing it before a Planning and Zoning board meeting for the City of Cedartown this coming Monday, July 26 at 10 a.m.

The project will be utilizing 11-and-a-half acres of property on Blance Road near the intersection of the Highway 27 bypass and 40 units are on the site plan.

City officials sought to learn more about what type of townhome development: those for low-income renters, or regular market rates. Developers told city officials they will be leasing at what the market will bear for the units. About half of the site will be kept as greenspace and for a retention pond.

The townhomes will be utilizing city water and sewer services.

Planning and Zoning will have to hear out the project proposal, and then the City Commission will get to decide whether to allow it to move forward. Part of the approval process will allow for public comment during the upcoming Monday meeting, and during the August regular session to follow for the City Commission.

The city will also need to update the zoning for the site. It is currently a C-2 site, and would need to be changed to PD-1, a residential designation meant for sites like these.

Those interested in commenting will want to take part in the Monday, July 26 session, which will be held at city hall in the commission meeting room.

The former Editor of The Polk County Standard Journal and a journalist with more than a decade of experience in Northwest Georgia, Kevin Myrick is the Editor and Publisher of Polk.Today. An Auburn graduate, a short time hire at Washington Post.Newsweek Interactive, he served as a staff writer and video producer at the Rome News-Tribune before spending the past six years at the helm of the paper, and now moves onto his own news outlet.Additionally, he continues to serve as a Polk County Chamber of Commerce board director since 2019, was a graduate of LEAD Polk's Class of 2018, and has helped with several other organizations around the area.