39-year-old Jason Viola died after a car crash in Mansfield (Mansfield, LA) Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 39-year-old Jason Viola, from Mooringsport, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident during the early morning hours of Tuesday in Mansfield. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1 a.m. on Highway 84 at Buffalo Road [...]

Read More >>

More Louisiana News from Nationwide Report™

Louisiana Resources from Nationwide Report™