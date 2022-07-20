39-year-old Jason Viola died after a car crash in Mansfield (Mansfield, LA)
Authorities identified 39-year-old Jason Viola, from Mooringsport, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident during the early morning hours of Tuesday in Mansfield. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 1 a.m. on Highway 84 at Buffalo Road [...]
