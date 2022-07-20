ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business Secretary becomes latest minister to skip committee hearing

By Christopher McKeon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPz7K_0gmF9NZr00

A third Cabinet minister has pulled out of an appearance before a House of Commons committee at short notice.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had been due to answer questions on Wednesday afternoon from the Environmental Audit Committee on accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels and securing energy supplies.

But Mr Kwarteng wrote to the committee’s chairman, Philip Dunne, on Wednesday morning to say he could no longer attend.

The minister gave no reason for pulling out, but offered to rearrange for a date in September, after MPs return from their summer recess.

A new prime minister is due to be announced on September 5, the first day that the Commons returns, meaning a new business secretary could be in place before the meeting can be rearranged.

In his letter, Mr Kwarteng said: “It is with regret that I am writing to inform you that I am no longer able to attend the committee session scheduled for this afternoon.

“Parliamentary scrutiny of Government is a key principle of our political system, and one I personally hold as critically important to the effective and transparent functioning of our democracy.

“It is for this reason that I have appeared before the Environmental Audit Committee twice since joining Beis (the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy), alongside 16 appearances in total at committees in the same period.”

Announcing Mr Kwarteng’s decision, the Environmental Audit Committee tweeted: “He gives no explanation nor apology. This is not the way for senior Ministers to treat scrutiny.”

The Government has already been accused of attempting to avoid scrutiny since Boris Johnson resigned as Conservative leader after two other Cabinet ministers pulled out of select committee appearances.

Home Secretary Priti Patel pulled out of an appearance before the Home Affairs Committee on July 13, claiming “recent changes in Government” meant she could no longer attend.

The next day, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab cancelled his session with the Joint Committee on Human Rights which was scheduled to question him on plans to replace the Human Rights Act with a Bill of Rights.

Mr Kwarteng’s decision also comes a day after former cabinet minister Michael Gove said some parts of the Government are “simply at the moment not functioning”.

Families are desperate for solutions over soaring bills, but Conservative ministers can't even be bothered to turn up. As Michael Gove said himself yesterday, under the Conservatives the core parts of Government simply aren't functioning any more

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse

The former communities secretary told an event hosted by the Policy Exchange think tank: “I believe that there are certain essential functions that the state needs to do better, and which we fail to deliver at the moment.”

The decision by ministers to cancel select committee hearings has led to accusations that the administration has become a “zombie government” waiting for a new leader to be announced.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “This zombie Government is swerving scrutiny and hiding from the public.

“No wonder Michael Gove admitted that the core functions of government simply aren’t working, while the contest to be Tory leader is so scarily embarrassing that the candidates have pulled out of TV debates.

“The Tories have no leadership and no answers. They know they’re unfit to govern. It’s time for a fresh start.”

Liberal Democrat energy and climate change spokeswoman Wera Hobhouse accused Mr Kwarteng of “ducking scrutiny over the energy crisis so he can watch the Conservative leadership result instead”.

The Bath MP said: “Families are desperate for solutions over soaring bills, but Conservative ministers can’t even be bothered to turn up. As Michael Gove said himself yesterday, under the Conservatives the core parts of Government simply aren’t functioning any more.”

But Downing Street has rejected these claims, saying previously that “the Prime Minister remains PM and the work of Government will continue until a new leader is in place”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cabinet minister likens HS2 to ‘killer whale’ for next PM

A Cabinet minister has warned that HS2 is a “killer whale” that could “rip the arm” off the next prime minister. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse, the most senior minister in the Cabinet Office, told the Telegraph that the HS2 project was akin to a “killer whale” and suggested it was one of the projects that could spell trouble for the next incumbent of No 10.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sunak’s hardline immigration plan includes a cap on refugees and floating detention centres for asylum seekers

Rishi Sunak has sparked outrage as he set out a hardline plan to deal with immigration if he becomes prime minister. The package features a cap on annual refugee numbers and the withholding of aid from some of the world’s poorest countries if they refuse to take back failed asylum seekers.The former chancellor, who is trailing Liz Truss in polls of Conservative Party members in the current leadership election, said he would ramp up the controversial plan to operate deportation flights to Rwanda and that he would seek to establish similar schemes with other countries.And he said he would bar...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rishi Sunak hits out at ‘forces that be’ backing Liz Truss

Rishi Sunak has hit out at the “forces that be” backing Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, as he positioned himself as the underdog in the race to replace Boris Johnson.As both campaigns traded barbs on Saturday, Ms Truss refused to engage with Mr Sunak’s suggestion he was the “underdog” as she said she was “not taking anything for granted”.The Foreign Secretary was in Kent where she highlighted her plans for a “red tape bonfire” of EU regulations, while Mr Sunak used a speech in Grantham, the birthplace of Margaret Thatcher, to kick-start his campaign as he bids to win over...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Michael Gove
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Wera Hobhouse
The Independent

How unprecedented ‘second thoughts’ votes could be decisive for Rishi Sunak’s PM hopes

A little-noticed rule change allowing Tory members to vote twice in this summer’s leadership election will be key to Rishi Sunak’s hopes of salvaging his floundering bid to become prime minister, experts have told The Independent.With online voting opening on 1 August, the former chancellor has only a matter of days to overturn rival Liz Truss’s polling advantage before tens of thousands of Conservative members cast their ballots and go on holiday, making Monday’s televised head-to-head debate on the BBC possibly his last chance to win over many of those with a vote.But an unprecedented “second thoughts” option allows...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#The Minister#Energy Crisis#Cabinet#House Of Commons
The Independent

Rwanda migrant scheme will be extended, says Truss

Liz Truss has said she will extend the controversial Rwanda asylum scheme, in a move to firm up support among Tory party voters in the race to succeed Boris Johnson. The Foreign Secretary, in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, suggested that as Prime Minister she would extend the Rwanda policy, despite it currently being in legal limbo.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Sunak and Truss promise crackdown on illegal migration

The UK will crack down further on illegal migration in the coming months regardless of who enters Downing Street, after both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak pledged fresh measures to tighten British borders.On a weekend in which the two rival camps traded blows over tax cuts and economic credibility, both the Foreign Secretary and the former chancellor appeared united on the need to toughen up UK policy on migrants as Ms Truss promised an expanded Border Force and Mr Sunak committed to an annual cap on the number of refugees.The campaign so far had seen both candidates re-commit to the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Family of Afghan boy stranded in France condemn Priti Patel’s ‘false promises’

The family of an 11-year-old Afghan refugee stranded in France after getting separated from his parents in the Kabul airport bombing has accused Priti Patel of making “false promises” over safe routes into the UK.Qamar Jabarkhyl, a 28-year-old UK citizen, said his “heart melts” when his young cousin, Obaidullah, calls him crying every day from the tiny flat where he is staying in Strasbourg.Obaidullah and his parents, along with his twin brother and older sister, fled his home city of Jalalabad during the Taliban takeover last summer.They wanted to catch a flight to the UK to stay with Mr Jabarkhyl,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Environmental groups issue autumn warning for concerted protests

Environmental protest groups have claimed they will band together this autumn to bring Westminster to a standstill and drive the police to “breaking point”.Hundreds of activists staged a sit-in outside Parliament on Saturday, in what one organiser described as “normal people dipping a toe in” before widespread civil disobedience on October 1.Groups including Insulate Britain, Stop the War, Just Stop Oil, and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s Peace and Justice Project want to force the Government to reduce energy bills while banning the extraction of fossil fuels.“The idea is that we’re getting normal people dipping a toe in civil disobedience,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

758K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy