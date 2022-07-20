WHEELCHAIR THEFT RESULTS IN RECOVERY AND GRAND THEFT ARREST

A loaded firearm turned a simple shoplifting into an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charge for multiple juveniles in Twentynine Palms. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a business in the 6000 block of Adobe Road was robbed Friday (July 15th). Staff at the unnamed business confronted two female juveniles who were suspected of stealing items. One of the juvenile suspects then pointed a loaded firearm at an employee before both suspects fled to a nearby apartment complex. The two suspects and a third male juvenile, whose names are being withheld because of the ages, were located, arrested and booked into County Juvenile Hall for investigation of Armed Robbery and Assault with a deadly weapon.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO