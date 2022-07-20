Life is Beautiful will host Battle of the Bands featuring 15 local musicians on July 22 and 23

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful is set to host a Battle of the Bands event at The Space Las Vegas on July 22 and 23, in partnership with Sessions Live.

The event will feature the 15 local performers who competed in the first round of the Road to Life is Beautiful - Locals Edition virtual contest. They will perform before a panel of judges to be selected for the final six spots on the Rising Stars Stage at the 2022 music and arts festival taking place on Sept. 16-18.

Doors for the event open at 7 p.m., with performers taking the stage at 8 p.m. on both nights. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased at www.thespacelv.com.

Open exclusively to Las Vegas musicians, the online competition saw more than 172 acts fight for a spot on the coveted Rising Stars stage, putting a spotlight on local undiscovered talent.

Life is Beautiful partnered with Sessions at the 2021 festival to produce the special stage at Container Park and will be bringing the same magic to the 2022 event.

The six local winners will join an impressive roster of must-see performers including Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, KYGO, MIGOS, Cage The Elephant, Beach House and more.