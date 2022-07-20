ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Alone Together' Lacks the Necessary Chemistry to Craft a Compelling Story

By Chase Hutchinson
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen sizing up a film like Alone Together, yet another COVID lockdown story where two characters end up stuck with each other, it is hard not to compare it to other instances where this story has been done far better. The Spirit Award-Winning film 7 Days, for example, managed to capture...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

10 Best Sports Movies Not Based on a True Story

Ah, the humble sports movie, home to some of the best underdog stories as they tell inspirational stories of overcoming adversity. Most of these heartwarming tales are based on true stories, such as Rocky taking inspiration from when massive underdog Chuck Wepner lasted 15 rounds against Muhammad Ali. Though the...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Good Nurse': First Photos Show Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in True Crime Thriller

Eddie Redmayne looks like he’s up to no good in the first set of stills coming from Netflix’s upcoming hospital based crime thriller, The Good Nurse. The feature, set to premiere on the streamer sometime this fall, also stars Jessica Chastain with an ensemble cast including the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens. Directed by Tobias Lindholm (A War), the feature will serve as a dramatized telling of a true-crime story that rocked the medical world and made everyone think twice about who was taking care of them behind hospital walls.
MOVIES
Collider

'Vampire Academy' Trailer Puts a New Spin on Richelle Meade's Popular Series

Back in the mid-aughts, millennial culture was split up into different factions which included novels about dystopian worlds, like The Hunger Games and Divergent, and of course vampires, like Twilight and The Vampire Diaries. But there was another vampiric series that caught the interest of an entire generation: Richelle Meade's Vampire Academy. Sure, the series was adapted into Vampire Academy movie in 2014, which was met with seriously mixed opinions, but the anticipation has never been higher than it is right now for Peacock's adaptation of the series. Which is exactly why the upcoming series landed a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this year.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Jim Sturgess
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Collider

'B-Loved' Image Shows Peyton List and Michael Cimino as a Ghost-Human Duo

HBO Max is finding love in unexpected places this Valentine's Day. Coming soon from the streamer is a two-part event titled B. Loved about a teenage ghost who forms a new friendship. While filming for the special is underway, HBO Max has released a first-look image featuring its leads Peyton List (Cobra Kai) and Michael Cimino (Love, Victor).
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Return We Didn’t See Coming, But Should Have.

There’s been plenty of walking wounded on Bold & Beautiful lately, whether it be emotional or physical, but a distinct shortage of doctors. Which is one of the reasons we shouldn’t be surprised that they’re bringing a new (old) physician back to the canvas now. Bridget was...
TV SERIES
Collider

First 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2 Footage Showcases Epic Battles and Stunts

During Prime Video's panel for The Wheel of Time: Origins, the series' showrunner Rafe Judkins revealed the first footage from the upcoming second season of The Wheel of Time. In addition to sharing this sneak peek at the upcoming season, it was revealed that the series had been renewed for a third season, igniting the excitement of fans around the world.
TV SERIES
Collider

German Werewolves Stalk Russian Soldiers in Historical Thriller 'Burial' Trailer

IFC Films' genre offshoot IFC Midnight has announced the official trailer and release date for their World War II thriller Burial. Starring Charlotte Vega and Tom Felton, the fictional wartime period piece takes place near the end of the war, when a group of soldiers must risk everything to keep the truth from ending up in the hands of German "Werewolf" partisans.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemistry#New York Airbnb
Collider

'Ghosts' Season 1 Blooper Reel Features All the Paranormal On-Set Humor

As you probably know, CBS and Paramount+ couldn’t host a panel on their biggest and most popular shows without including a segment for Ghosts. The supernatural comedy quickly became a surprise hit, and the network’s highest rated sitcom in years. The show centers around a couple who inherits a mansion and decides to turn it into a B&B – but they get shocked after discovering the house is haunted to the brim with ghosts from several eras.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek #1' Unites Characters From Across the Galaxy

IDW has announced a new era of the Star Trek comics with the debut of Star Trek #1 during San Diego Comic Con. Debuting in October, the comic features art by critically acclaimed Ramon Rosanas (Marvel’s Star Wars, Ant-Man), and scripts by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, the creative minds behind Star Trek: Year Five.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

10 Best Movies Made in Chicago (and Where to Stream Them)

Whether it’s the architecturally eclectic skyline, walks along the river, the ‘96 Bulls roster, or hot dogs topped with pickles, there’s just something singularly wonderful about Chicago. Famously called the Windy City for its boastfulness rather than any meteorological features which modulate wind velocity, Chicago is home to films its urbanites can justly brag about.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'John Wick 4' Synopsis Promises Global Fight Against the High Table

Keanu Reeves may continually be the internet's favorite boyfriend but he's also a total badass as we saw in the trailer for John Wick 4, that Collider had the privilege of debuting at our panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Our "Directors on Directing" panel had the debut of the poster as well, and it was a wonderful time for not only those on stage but also for fans of the Reeves-led series. And it's been a long time coming for the fourth installment to the franchise. Now though, we have a synopsis for the fourth movie, and it feels good to know we have John Wick coming back into our lives on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES
Collider

'Tales of the Walking Dead' Trailer Has Terry Crews Discussing the Start of the Outbreak

There has been no shortage of content for fans of The Walking Dead Universe, from the original comics to the parent show on AMC, to the webisodes and spinoffs. At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con the cast members and creators of the brand-new survival anthology Tales of the Walking Dead sat down with convention-goers to discuss the behind-the-scenes of these stand-alone tales. Not only were SDCC guests privy to the inner workings behind the new spinoff, but AMC premiered a first look at the series' trailer ahead of the panel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

'Persuasion': In Search of the Perfect Anne Elliot

With fanciful shows like Bridgerton reviving public interest in Regency-era England, it's no wonder that Jane Austen's novels continue to be a source of inspiration for film directors. Persuasion, published in 1817, is arguably Austen's most sophisticated and emotionally resonant story, hence its enduring hold on the literary and film imagination.
MOVIES
Collider

New 'Wizard of Oz' Section Flies into Warner Bros. Theme Park in 2024

Fans of the classic 1939 film can rejoice as a new look of the highly anticipated Wizard of Oz section of Australia's Warner Bros. Movie World has been revealed via the theme park's Facebook page which offers a glimpse of what guests can experience when the the land eventually opens in 2024. The post reads:
MOVIES
Collider

'The Wheel of Time: Origins' Returns Next Month, New Trailer Focuses on Lan Mandragoran

Prime Video's fantasy epic The Wheel of Time took the world by storm last year as it dove into the intricate and magic-filled world that the late Robert Jordan conjured up in his expansive novel series. Along with the series, Prime unveiled six animated shorts called The Wheel of Time: Origins which provided additional context to the tales being unfurled on-screen. The three-minute shorts were entitled "The Breaking of the World," "The Fall of Manetheren." "The Greatest Warder," "Saidar, Saidin, Stone," "The White Tower," and "An Ogier's Longing" and now, with today's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got to see a glimpse behind the veil, as the creative team and a surprise guest came together to talk about the process.
TV SERIES
Collider

Cillian Murphy Withstands the Blast in Christopher Nolan's Explosive First 'Oppenheimer' Poster

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated wartime biopic Oppenheimer is officially a year out, and to mark the occasion Universal Pictures has released the first poster art. The somber epic will tell the tale of the renowned theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, and the hand he played in the development of the devastating atomic bomb. His involvement in the undertaking earned Oppenheimer the title "father of the atomic bomb."
MOVIES
Collider

How 'Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer' Mixes Truth and Fiction

The controversial and disturbing horror film Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer took a while to reach audiences. It was filmed in 1985, had its premiere in 1986, and then a theatrical release in 1990. Now, the movie is regarded as a cult classic. John McNaughton, co-writer and director, was inspired by the true story of American serial killer Henry Lee Lucas. The facts surrounding Lucas are relatively unclear, largely because he was a pathological liar, but both he and his companion Ottis Toole are depicted in McNaughton’s movie. Because of the hazy details of the real-life cases of Lucas and Toole, McNaughton never intended to accurately depict them or their crimes. Instead, Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer is inspired by the horrifying stories of the two murderers with a mixture of truth and fiction.
MOVIES
Collider

First 'John Wick 4' Image Shows Keanu Reeves Returning in a Haze of Candles

The first image from Lionsgate's highly anticipated John Wick 4 has arrived. This first look at the film teases the return of Keanu Reeves's titular assassin in a stylized haze of candles and while it doesn't offer up any new information other than the fact that Wick is indeed coming, it's a gorgeous shot that highlights the style these films routinely bring. After some delays, the popular gun-fu franchise will return for the first of its two-part finale on March 24, 2023.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy