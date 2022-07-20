'Alone Together' Lacks the Necessary Chemistry to Craft a Compelling Story

Keanu Reeves may continually be the internet's favorite boyfriend but he's also a total badass as we saw in the trailer for John Wick 4, that Collider had the privilege of debuting at our panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Our "Directors on Directing" panel had the debut of the poster as well, and it was a wonderful time for not only those on stage but also for fans of the Reeves-led series. And it's been a long time coming for the fourth installment to the franchise. Now though, we have a synopsis for the fourth movie, and it feels good to know we have John Wick coming back into our lives on March 24, 2023.

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO