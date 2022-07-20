ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

‘Amazon v Microsoft’ art exhibition cancelled following backlash from Seattle’s creative community: ‘This is gross’

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

One of Seattle’s most popular modern art museums has been forced to apologise for a planned exhibition featuring the work of Amazon and Microsoft employees.

Last week, the Museum of Museums (MoM) advertised the “Amazon v Microsoft” exhibition as a showcase of work that would “highlight and underline” unknown artists working in big tech.

“Collectively, Amazon and Microsoft employ over 1.5 million people,” the arts centre wrote in an Instagram post featuring a drawing of founders Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates wearing boxing gloves.

“Alongside the extreme wealth that often defines these two companies, we believe there is an alternative and equally impressive wealth of artistic talent within their ranks,” continued the MoM.

It said the exhibition – which has since been cancelled, as Geekwire first reported – would also “recalibrate the narrative around what a tech worker is”.

It would also potentially have seen submissions from lower and upper ranks of Amazon and Microsoft, all of whom were invited to submit pieces of artwork before a 20 August deadline.

However, following backlash from Seattle’s arts and creative community, the MoM decided to cancel the exhibition altogether and apologised on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yrLfb_0gmF7pLv00
The Museum of Museums in Seattle has apologised for a planned showcase of tech giant worker’s artwork (Google Maps)

Greg Lundgren, the gallery’s founder and director, said on Instagram that he regretted “not sharing the context, the backstory, or the motivation behind this exhibit – I knew it was a hot button to push and I believed art was the right vehicle for such a conversation. “

“My sincere apologies to anyone I have offended or caused harm,” he continued. “And my sincere apology to the artists we are currently exhibiting – they do not deserve the fallout from my failed attempt to bring two groups together.”

The MoM director also touched on some of the criticism aired on Instagram by social media users, artists and creatives, who pointed out that some of Amazon’s lowest paid employees “aren’t going to have time to apply to your show, let alone the resources to make the art.”

“The rest of us are just barely scraping by here (if we are lucky) and tech is a huge contributor to that,” the same Instagram user added. “I’m so frustrated that a space with such potential to offer voice to real Seattle community has decided to go this route.”

Another wrote: “This is gross and responses are weird, ‘if we give THEM a platform maybe they’ll help US and we can start a dialog’, the dialog already exists and these corporations aren’t interested”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFlkJ_0gmF7pLv00
Outside Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle (Getty Images)

Mr Lundgren added in his apology: “This is the right time to turn up the volume on the conversation around art, wealth and the future cultural landscape of our city. I believe that. But from the weekend’s reaction to our call for artists, I heard loud and clear that this was not the way to have this conversation and that the big tech should not be viewed as the underwriters of our future health and vibrancy.”

The gallery, which was founded in 2000, says in a message on its website that its mission is “to increase the artist population of Seattle and inspire our local arts ecosystem through exhibition, education, and conversation about the role of the artist, philanthropist and collector.”

Seattle, which is home to Amazon’s ‘Three Spheres’ headquarters and Microsoft’s Redmond campus, has thousands of people employed in big tech. The founders of both companies are meanwhile among the world’s richest people.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Great American Decline

Thanks Bear Balentine! To witness this empire’s decline, look no further than the Jan. 6 committee hearing from last night:. I really think socialites would make excellent organizers. Another Choe Dunk. He’s graduated from being just a “wet bitch” to a senior one. Sticker MVP of...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Seattle has a new luxury shoe brand 👞

SEATTLE — A new luxury fashion shoe brand, Nafari Moda, was developed in Seattle during the pandemic. "We couldn't go anywhere it was locked down," recalled Nafari Moda co-founder, Maryam Nafari, on how her business started. "So, I started painting on my clothes, tried different things, and then started painting on my shoes."
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: A World of Words

Have you ever been aware of how many authors there are around in the Puget Sound region? And beyond? Of course, you have been to your local libraries and book stores. So, you know they are out “there”. But did you know that maybe your neighbor is one? Or knows one?
GIG HARBOR, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

The Ship Lofts – Tacoma’s newest waterfront live/work nexus

Tacoma’s history, if not landscape, is dense with visionary ideas – some even come to fruition. Point Ruston is one of those. UWT in downtown Tacoma is another. Tacoma, especially the downtown section, is packed with remnants of dreams and visions of the future anchored in the realities – if not physical materials of the past.
TACOMA, WA
seattletransitblog.com

No, we’re not entering a period of “untransit”

Danny Westneat’s latest column in The Seattle Times asks a bold question:. Why are we continuing with the same transit planning — such as for Sound Transit’s future light-rail segments — without factoring that a third or more of the workforce may not be commuting to a downtown core, or commuting at all?
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
425magazine.com

Feel Good Friday: Arts Fair, Speed-Friending, and an Anniversary

The BAM Arts Fair is one of the biggest and longest-running award-winning arts and crafts festivals in the Northwest. Head to the areas outside of Bellevue Square and the Bellevue Arts Museum from July 29–31 to meet and buy art from more than 300 artists. Learn more here. SPLASHForward...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Bite of Seattle not scheduled for 2022

After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, a spokesperson for the Bite of Seattle festival told KIRO 7 there were no scheduled dates for 2022. The free food festival began in 1982 at Green Lake Park, and has averaged 400,000 visitors over three days at the Seattle Center over the years.
SEATTLE, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

Explore Seattle’s Waterfront: 14 Things to Do Now

When was the last time you and the kids played tourist in the Emerald City? If it’s been a while, now is a great time to reintroduce your family to the Seattle Waterfront. With the removal of the old viaduct and the promise of a new city park, the waterfront is looking better than ever. On a sunny day, you can’t beat it. And if we’re being honest, it’s just as fun (and maybe less crowded) on a rainy day. From the Great Wheel to the Ye Old Curiosity Shop, there’s a treasure trove of things to do for families of all ages. Just mix and match any of our favorite spots to plan the ultimate Seattle Waterfront outing.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museums#Museum#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Museum Of Museums
InvestigateWest

From mountaintops to ocean bottoms, scientists are discovering just how pervasive plastic is

On an overcast Saturday in Seattle, a group of volunteers combs a small section of the beach at Golden Gardens Park for trash. With 5-gallon buckets in hand, they slowly fan out and search a roughly rectangular zone marked by cones, passing over the same spots several times from the grass to the waterline as they look for even the tiniest things that don’t belong there.
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

Seattle Summer Bucket List: 11 Things Everyone Should Do At Least Once

To anyone who says it’s mid-July and summer’s almost over—no. Look outside. It has barely begun. That’s not how we do things here in the PNW, where summer hits its stride in late July and keeps rolling through September. That said, summer is short here: The Rainy Season starts pretty promptly and completely around the Autumn Equinox on September 22, so you’ve got about two months left to check all this stuff off your list. From good blackberry pickin’ spots to secret beaches, you’ve got your work cut out for you, so get crackin'.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Crosscut

Will Mayor Harrell revive Seattle's 'aPodment' fight?

When housing gets more expensive, more people end up homeless. A 2019 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that a $100 increase in median rent was associated with a 9% increase in the estimated homelessness rate. To lower the price of housing in Seattle, Mayor Bruce Harrell said...
SEATTLE, WA
restaurantclicks.com

Seattle’s Ultimate Mexican Food Guide

If you’re a huge fan of tacos, burritos, carne asada, and guacamole, you’re probably as big of a Mexican cuisine lover as I am. If you’re visiting or even living in Seattle and are fiending for some delicious, authentic, local-approved Mexican food, look no further. I have...
SEATTLE, WA
The Independent

The Independent

757K+
Followers
244K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy