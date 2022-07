Days after the 2022 MLB Draft, the Chicago Cubs were able to sign first-round pick Cade Horton to a contract. The top of the first first-round of the 2022 MLB Draft was a wild one, to say the least. The Chicago Cubs had one of the more shocking selections (not as much as the Texas Rangers selecting Kumar Rocker at third-overall) by taking Oklahoma pitcher Cade Horton with the No. 7 pick. Horton was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the 24th-best prospect in the entire draft.

