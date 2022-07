Detroit's Comerica Park needs a star to light up its scoreboard again.GabboT Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0. On Tuesday July 19, big-league teams wrapped up the annual addition of talent to the farm systems. The MLB Draft for fans, especially those whose teams are already out of contention or have been mired in long rebuilds, is hope that there is a brighter future to come.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO