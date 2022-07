More Americans are struggling to pay their bills now more than any other time in 2022 — and possibly even since the pandemic began. For more than 91 million U.S. adults, affording typical household expenses is “somewhat difficult” or “very difficult,” according to data released this week by the Census Bureau. That accounts for 40% of the Americans who responded to the bureau's survey between June 29 and July 11. (If you include folks who took the survey but did not respond to that particular question, the portion is 36%.)

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO