Today only, Daily Getaways has a deal on buying points for Wyndham hotels. This could be a great way to save money on an upcoming stay. Today’s deal from Daily Getaways is one that has gone up in price slightly over the years (was $150 and now is $175) but that is not the real part that hurts this deal. The real change that effects this deal is that Wyndham changed their reward structure a few years ago and now 15,000 points is not all you need for some of their hotels. Still, this deal has some great value if you know what to do with the points.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO