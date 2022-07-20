ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How to Repair a Broke Mindset

By Jeff Rose
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

It's time to talk mindsets. You can have one of two different mindsets. You can either have a growth mindset or a broke mindset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKDOt_0gmF6pO800
Due - Due

I'll give you an example of a broke mindset. And, more importantly, how not to think.

So a while back I published this short where I shared that I took my family of 6 to all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic. Guess how much I paid? Nothing.

How was I able to swing a free trip for my entire family? I used our credit card reward points.

The very first comment that I received was something on the lines of, "the annual fee of $50 pays for itself I guess."

Seriously? What's there to guess? So what if I dropped $50 for the annual fee. It's well worth it to get a $15,000 vacation for that. I mean, just do the math. $15000 vs $50.

That, my friends, is a broke mindset. And, I don't want any of you to be broke. So, let's go over some ways to break from a broke mindset.

What's a Broke Mindset?

The first thing we need to do is define what a "mindset" is.

Basically, it's a set of beliefs or thinking that determines how we behave, think, and feel. Let's dig in to that more specifically. It's how you think about finances.

When you have a broke mindset, it affects your way of thinking about money. In this case, you think negatively about finances if you have a broke mindset.

Your bank account is always empty. You don't have any savings. Also, you're probably surrounded by broke people as well. And, your idea of happiness is to win the lottery or have more money.

Rich people, on the other hand, share one constant trait: a growth mindset. It's really nothing more than self-growth and perseverance until you reach your goal.

In short, the difference between a broke mindset and a growth mindset is the outlook. When you have a broke mindset, it's negative. But, it's more positive when you embrace a growth mindset.

How Do You Know if You Have a Broke Mindset?

So, which mindset do you possess? Sometimes it's obvious. But, if here's some telltale signs that you have a broke mindset.

  • Thinking broke all the time. Is your mind always focused on how broke you are? Do you say things like, "I have no chance to be rich" or "I can't manage money." Think this way enough and it becomes true.
  • Spending exceeds earning. Are you spending most of your money as soon as you get it. Are you in debt trying to keep up with the Joneses? Both are signs of a broke mindset.
  • Wants come before needs. Having a broke mentality means you don't know what's important. Since you blew your last paycheck on unnecessary stuff, you might have to make late payments for basics like rent.
  • You aren't saving or investing. Those with a broke mindset also complain about not earning enough to save or invest. You can still set aside a portion of your income to put into your savings account or to invest, even with a modest income.
  • You value quantity over quality. People with a broke mentality usually buy cheap things. They believe it is a waste of money to purchase expensive items. Sadly, cheap is often expensive in the end.
  • It's hard for you to think outside the box. Your financial situation may become stagnant if you make excuses and never think of alternatives.
  • You think in terms of scarcity. Money is seen as a finite resource that you have to hoard so no one else can get it. Despite your best efforts, you feel as if there will never be enough. You also focus on what don't have.

Ways to Repair Your Broke Mindest

I know that admitting that you have a broke mindset isn't easy. But, that's the only way you're going to shift into a growth mindset. After that, you can try the following to help repair your broke mindset.

Live each and every single day with a purpose.

Every day you have to wake up knowing what you're going to do. Or, even better, ask, "How are you going to conquer your day?"

The rich don't just roll out of bed at nine o'clock and then think, "hmm what am I gonna do today? What am I gonna focus on today? What business am I going to work on?"

They already know exactly what they plan to accomplish that day. In fact, that planning begins the night before or the week before, not the morning of. And, in some cases the month or quarter before.

There is no mystery as to what rich people are up to. They know what is on their schedule. They know what their goals are for the week, for the month, for the quarter, and for the year. And that is so crucial if you want to stop being broke and start being rich.

In order to achieve your goals, you need to wake up every day with a purpose

Focus on what you can work with.

"We waste so much time focusing on what is withheld from us," writes James Clear.

In particular, it occurs "after we slip up and get off track from our goals," he states. "Anytime we don't do the things we want to do — start a business, eat healthily, go to the gym — we come up with excuses," such as I don't have enough money or I'm not sure what to do."

The solution, according to Clear, is to change your mindset by thinking, "I can work with this."

"Because you can," he promises you. "The truth is that most of us start in the same place — no money, no resources, no contacts, no experience — but some people (the winners) choose to get started anyway."

Even though it's not easy, "your life will be better if you choose to feel uncomfortable and make progress, rather than complain and make excuses," he claims. "Shift your focus from what is withheld from you to what is available to you."

"It's rare that your circumstances prevent you from making any progress. You might not like where you have to start. Your progress might be slow and unsexy," Clear concludes. "But you can work with this."

Live within your means.

Living within your means does not mean sacrificing life experiences or being a "cheapskate". Instead, it "simply means that you're spending less or equal than you're making each month," explains Deanna Ritchie in a previous Due article. "As a result, you aren't putting yourself into debt by living off of plastic. And more importantly, this will help you create a more stable financial future."

"Of course, living within your means requires discipline and a little sacrifice," adds Denna. "However, if you stick with it, you'll reap the following rewards, in addition to avoiding debt:"

  • There is less anxiety and stress.
  • Your health and success improve as a result of it.
  • Your credit score won't be the focus of your attention.
  • Having the ability to build wealth.
  • There will be more freedom for you.
  • Your finances will be secure.

Is it possible to live within your means without denying yourself? Absolutely. Here are a couple of ideas;

  • Use the 50/30/20 rule to create a budget. Basically, you spend 50% of your take-home income on food and housing, 30% on wants, and 20% on savings.
  • By automating your savings, you can save before you spend. Put a percentage of your paycheck directly into a savings or retirement account.
  • Get rid of frivolous expenses, like gym memberships you no longer use.
  • Stop keeping up the Joneses. Perhaps they are putting on the appearance of being wealthy. It is possible, however, that they are seriously in debt.
  • Delay gratification. If you plan to buy groceries, clothing, electronics, or travel, you might want to wait for a sale or discount.
  • Restructure your debt. Make it easier for you to repay your debts. You may be able to negotiate a better interest rate with lenders or consolidate your debts.

Get over you fear of investing.

When live within your means something funny happens. You end up with some extra money. It might not be much. But, it's something.

Rather then blowing this surplus, pay off a credit card bill or build an emergency fund. After that? Invest it. Investing your money is the key to growing it and building wealth.

I know that investing can give some of you a panic attack. But, there are plenty of low-risk investment options out there. Some of my favorite include;

  • High-yield savings account. These are federally insured savings accounts that have higher interest rates than the national average.
  • Short-term bonds. A short-term bond fund invests in securities that mature within one to three years. They can include commercial papers, certificates of deposit, and government securities.
  • TIPs. This a type of U.S. Treasury bond that protects investors against inflation.
  • Dividend-paying stocks. By investing in dividend stocks, you can earn another income source and build wealth gradually.
  • Preferred stocks. These offer shareholder protection and priority to dividends.
  • Annuities. After maxing out other retirement accounts, buying an annuity provides a guaranteed lifetime income.
  • P2P lending. I've used Lending Club in the past and I've made 5 and 7 percent.
  • Online real estate. With these platforms you can invest in commercial or residential property.

Also, you can use robo-advisors to automate investments, such as Betterment, M1 Finance, or Wealthfront.

Keep goals in plain sight.

"Write them down on a piece of paper that you see daily as reminders or on a post-it note wrapped around your credit card," says personal finance expert Andrea Woroch. "You can even make a financial vision board where you paste pictures of your dream home you want to buy or on your dream trip with your family."

"These visuals will help you stick to your goals and positive money management will ultimately lead to a long-lasting change in your money mindset."

Stop hanging out with Buttpews.

What's a "Buttpew?" Well, I also call them anti-wealth hackers. These are the people who are broke, make excuses and whin about everything. They also drag their feet when making decisions. And, for them, the glass is always half-empty.

In order to reach your goal of breaking free from a broke mindset, you need to stop wasting your team with these types of people.

Would you be surprised to learn that the rich prefer to be educated over entertained? Well, that's what Thomas C. Corley, who studied the daily habits of 177 self-made millionaires for five years, in his book Change Your Habits, Change Your Life has found. As Corley, points out, 88% of rich people "devote thirty minutes or more each day to self-education or self-improvement reading" and that "most did not read for entertainment."

"The rich read to acquire or maintain knowledge," he adds. What are they reading exactly? Among the books that the rich read, says Corley, are biographies of successful people, history books, and self-help books.

While reading is strongly advised, you can also listen to podcasts or watch financial news or YouTube videos. In my opinion, it's not really the medium. The fact that you're improving your financial literacy is a surefire way to develop a growth mindset.

Take advantage of debt strategically.

There are a lot of financial experts who say you should avoid debt like the plague. But, debt isn't always a bad thing.

As an example, good credit is necessary if you plan to buy a car or home. To accomplish this goal, a credit card can be applied for and used responsibly. You can also use debt for your education, property acquisition, or business starts and/or growth.

An example of debt not being used strategically? Don't max out your credit card on VIP tickets to a music festival if you can't pay off the balance.

As long as you're using debt wisely, and paying off the balance, don't be afraid of it. Besides. You might just get a free trip to the Dominican Republic out of it.

Appreciate what you have.

No matter how broke you think you are, be grateful for everything you have. You won't get anywhere by stressing about things you don't have. However, taking care of what you have now will lead to more in the future.

Imagine having a mess of finances, yet you want a fresh pair of Jordans. As soon as your income tax refund comes in, you'll be able to buy these sneakers. But, as a result, you are neither appreciating nor satisfied with what you already have. It's because of this that you're in financial trouble.

The post How to Repair a Broke Mindset appeared first on Due.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Amazon Continues Its Push Into Healthcare With $3.9 Billion Move

Amazon is your bookstore, your last-minute phone charger provider — and now, it's one step closer to also being your doctor. The retail conglomerate will purchase One Medical, which provides in-person and virtual clinic services for $18 a share, CNBC reported Thursday. That values the healthcare company at about...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Yes, You Can Fundraise Amid Economic Instability. Here's How to Do It.

Before 2021, the market was a veritable unicorn farm. It averaged 150 births per year with startups reaching unicorn status in record timeframes. Last year saw venture capital (VC) funding reach $620 billion, more than double the year before. But this fertile ground is growing barren as challenging and largely unexpected headwinds — a prolonged pandemic, war in Europe and sky-high inflation – hinder the growth of businesses across all market caps and industries.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Why Are Reference Letters Important for Getting a Job?

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. know they need to leverage every advantage possible to stand out, especially when...
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annuities#Stock#Preferred Stocks
Entrepreneur

12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last

It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Entrepreneur

The Basics of Experimentation and Why It's Key to Your Startup's Growth

Some people say give the customers what they want, but that's not my approach. Our job is to figure out what they're going to want before they do. - Steve Jobs. Understanding customer preferences is critical in driving business growth, but customers typically don't know what they want. As a business, it is beneficial to understand customers better and deduce what they want from you. This is where experiments help!
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Entrepreneur

These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys

Just like the animal they mimic, bear markets are known to have a wide reach. When the bears take a swipe at elevated stock prices, few names survive. This year's bear market attack has spared few industries. High flying technology companies have been especially hard hit by the impact of rising rates on valuations and fears of a global economic slowdown.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

5 Must-Haves For Your Law Firm's Digital Marketing Strategy

Law firms are businesses, too. Because the legal process is so specialized, formal and rigid, it can be easy to lose sight of this basic truth. Like any modern business, a law firm needs to develop a reliable and sustainable digital marketing strategy, or it can and will dry the well. In this article, we review five key areas to focus on when considering a go-forward plan for your law firms' marketing.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

3 Ways to Unify Sales and Marketing Teams for Demand Generation

The internet forever changed how we buy and sell things — both in the B2C and B2B markets. The influx of options and available information created a customer base that was more informed than ever and granted them the power to take purchasing into their own hands. As our digital world has accelerated, these changes have become more pronounced and have effectively turned the traditional, linear buyer journey on its head.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Salesforce Stock is a Resilient Best-of Breed CRM Play

Customer relationship management software giant Salesforce (NASDAQ: CRM) shares fallen (-31%) in 2022. Salesforce is the largest enterprise customer relationship software (CRM) company in the world through acquisitions including Slack, Mulesoft, and Tableau. Despite macroeconomic uncertainty with inflationary and supply chain pressures, hybrid office, digital transformation and cloud migration are robust tailwinds for years to come. The Company is still growing revenues at 24% while bolstering its remaining performance obligation (RPOs) to $42 billion in fiscal Q1 2023. The Company has survived through recessions, bear markets, financial meltdowns, and global pandemics. Management claims to not have seen any material impacts from the weakening economic data as the demand environment remains strong. However, Salesforce did lower both its top and bottom lines guidance moving forward although margins were raised to 20.4% from 20%. The Company has resiliently survived every crisis in the last quarter century and has continued to grow revenues for 72 consecutive quarters. Prudent investors with a long-term horizon looking for exposure in the world's #1 CRM company can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Salesforce.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Questions to Answer Before Investing More Into Your Marketing Budget

It's tempting to sink large amounts of money into your marketing budget when sales lag or the economy drags and revenues drop. However, you may be throwing your money away. Before you jump on that new marketing fad or sign the pricey contract with the trendy boutique agency, take a few days to formulate crystal-clear answers to each of the following three questions.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

7 Ways Companies Can Harness Failure to Drive Success

Academic institutions have banished the f-word, and it needs a revival. I'm talking about failure. Today's students are increasingly under the impression that if they fail just one course or test, all hopes of attending their desired institution, being hired for their dream job and making something of themselves will, in an instant, disappear.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

3 Easy Ways to Continuously Improve Your Business

They say all businesses are either growing or dying. There isn't an in-between. We are either improving or degrading at all times. This view is popular but a bit flawed. The truth is that we are always ebbing and flowing. Up isn't a straight line. Down isn't a perfect spiral of destruction. This makes it harder to know if you are improving. If today was great, but last week was terrible, are you growing or dying?
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Most Franchisors Fail to Scale Because They Don't Realize This

Franchising is having a moment. During the economic disruption caused by the pandemic, the franchise business model has proven attractive. It is a less capital-intensive and more diverse way to scale a business concept. As a result, the U.S. and Canada are currently seeing a massive spike in new franchise systems.
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy