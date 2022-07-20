Backup clear on I-64 West in New Kent after crash

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the backup in now clear.

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers looking to travel into Richmond from the east are asked to avoid Interstate 64 after a crash has caused a significant backup.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 207.1, just past the Henpeck Road bridge. 511Virginia shows the backup has extended about 4.5 miles near the Vineyards Parkway exit.

The westbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed. Drivers are asked to use alternate roadways and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

