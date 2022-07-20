“We are hungry to be even better” Hog Players represent Arkansas at SEC Media Days

Break out the masks and hand sanitizer again, because the coronavirus is back. In the past month, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have soared in Oklahoma, and Sequoyah County is among the hardest hit counties in eastern Oklahoma. The county has been assigned a COVID-19 community level of “high” by the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH). The COVID-19 community level, which is favored by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and OSDH, is a measure for how much COVID is circulating throughout the community and how much it is burdening the healthcare system.

