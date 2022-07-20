ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

“We are hungry to be even better” Hog Players represent Arkansas at SEC Media Days

By Alyssa Orange
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

Quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive back Jalen Catalon and Linebacker Bumper Pool joined Sam Pittman at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Watch the interviews with the players as they prepare for the 2022 season.

Sam Pittman
KARK 4 News

