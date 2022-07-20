ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Happy National Lollipop Day!

By Kietyn Frost
yourbigsky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLollipops serve as a nostalgic treat for all ages that usually come in fruity flavors and have coined nicknames like suckers or sticky pops. National Today says that in ancient times, it was common to candy nuts and fruits by glazing them in honey and putting them on a stick...

www.yourbigsky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Top 5 Sub Shops in Billings, Montana

Now that the legend, Pickle Barrel, is no more... we've compiled a new and fresh hit list of Sub Shops here in Billings just for you, and the Flakes, to enjoy. No particular order here, just a mix of my favorites and the top-rated online. I'll admit. After almost four...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Scuba Petting Zoo at Billings Public Library

Adventure Scuba hosted a Scuba Petting Zoo in the Community Room of the Billings Public Library on Thursday. Guests were able to see and try on the equipment used for underwater scuba diving. The event also had VR headsets others could put on to get a firsthand look at what it is like being underwater without even getting wet. Dan Bakker, the owner of Adventure Scuba, had a presentation about all things scuba, showing how all the equipment is used and brought footage of the places he had previously scuba-dived. Bakken dived in several areas of Montana like the Big Horn Canyon, Glacier National Park, and the spires in Yellowstone National Park.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Massive Amounts of Food Thrown Out at Billings Landfill?

People are very much on edge when it comes to food prices, especially considering the inflation we're now seeing under the Biden Administration. Americans are also very much on edge with the large number of incidents taking place at food manufacturing and food processing facilities across the country. That being...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

Top-rated colleges in Montana

Have you ever wondered which colleges in Montana are the best to enroll in? Niche lists the six best four-year colleges for 2022 in Montana. Coming in at number one is Montana State University, located in Bozeman. The school has an 81% acceptance rate and a 60% rate of students graduating. The most popular majors students are interested in include nursing, marketing, and consumer sciences.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

So Many Moving to Montana, But Do They Share Our Values?

We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.
MONTANA STATE
msuexponent.com

9 tubers rescued from Yellowstone River Friday near Huntley

Nine people were rescued from the Yellowstone River near Huntley Friday afternoon when the plastic tubes they were riding on got hung up on a log. The group was floating on cheap, plastic swimming pool-type tubes that were apparently tied together, said witnesses. Most of the floaters were young adults, although one was a youth probably eight or 10 years old.
HUNTLEY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Gas prices range from $4.89 to $4.53 in Billings area

There are some big differences in the price of gas per gallon in Billings and surrounding areas, according to Gasbuddy.com. It’s worth it to pay attention to the difference in prices as you drive around town, it can save you money per gallon. And, try to keep an optimistic...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Smith
Idaho State Journal

18-month-old child among dead in Montana reservation shooting

BILLINGS, Mont. — Two men and and an 18-month old child were fatally shot over the weekend on Montana’s Blackfeet Indian Reservation, authorities said Monday. The shooting happened at abut 10 p.m. Sunday in the community of East Glacier Park, just outside Glacier National Park, FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker said. Two injured women were flown to a hospital for treatment and at least one of them had been shot, she said. There was no further threat to public safety and no search was underway for any suspects, Barker said. She declined to release more information, citing the investigation into the killings. The northwestern Montana reservation is home to the 17,000-person Blackfeet Nation. It borders Glacier National Park to the west and Canada to the north.
MONTANA STATE
Q2 News

3 horses shot and killed near Molt

MOLT — Ted McFarland and his family woke up to a nightmare on Thursday, when they found three of their horses shot dead in their field, in what can be described as a completely random act of violence. McFarland owns the Clint McFarland Ranch near Molt and this incident...
MOLT, MT
Q2 News

Family, friends remember 2 men killed on Carbon County highway

BILLINGS — Family and friends are remembering two men struck and killed over the weekend on Highway 212 near Roberts by a Carbon County sheriff's patrol vehicle. The tragic loss of 52-year-old Darren Shull has shaken those who knew him. Shull and 45-year-old Rockvale resident Jesse Beck were both killed in the crash Friday night.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Candy#Localevent#Local Life#National Today#Bradley Smith Company#Machinery Company
KBZK News

Bozeman man reportedly killed in Hardin I90 pile-up

BOZEMAN - The founder and Board Chair of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center in Bozeman was reportedly one of the people killed in a massive highway pile-up near Hardin. In a social media post, a Crosscut spokesperson said Eric Love died on Friday. The post also stated that the CEO of Crosscut has been in Billings at the hospital with Love's wife, Jacquie. MTN News has confirmed the news with family and associates.
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Vehicle fire in Billings Wednesday night

A vehicle fire started on 4th Avenue Street West Wednesday night. The press release from the Billings Fire Department says an individual from another vehicle approached the car and started the fire intentionally. No one was inside the vehicle when it caught fire. There were no injuries or fatalities, but...
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Q2 News

Police respond to shooting at downtown Billings motel

Police are investigating a shooting outside the Lewis and Clark Inn in downtown Billings Friday afternoon. Police said in a tweet that a man approached a motel guest at 3:48 p.m. and asked for cigarettes. The two began to argue, and the man pulled out a knife and lunged at...
BILLINGS, MT
Idaho State Journal

Montana sheriff's deputy on leave after his patrol vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave after the deputy’s patrol vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians along a rural highway, Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Monday. The accident occurred just north of Roberts on Highway 212 shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Montana Highway Patrol records show. Darren Shull, 52, of Billings and Jesse Beck, 45, of Rockvale were pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the deputy and the suspected cause of the crash have not been released. No other vehicles were involved. McQuillan said he had asked outside agencies to investigate to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest. Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson says more information will be released in coming days.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy