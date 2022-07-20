ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

The City of Midland warns of phone scam

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland is warning the community of a phone scam by people who claim to be calling from the City of Midland Customer Service Department, stating that customers are at risk of their utility services being turned off.

According to a recent news release, the scammers are telling people that they have outstanding balances with the Utilities Department and that their services will be turned off if they don’t make an immediate payment.

The City of Midland says that many people affected have reported receiving messages left in Spanish. In the news release, scammers are warping their number to show up on caller ID as the City of Midland Customer Service number: (432)685-7320 THINGS TO KNOW.

The City of Midland will never ask for payment over the phone or request banking information.

City officials say that you should never divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.

If you receive a call asking for payment information over the phone, you can call the City of Midland Customer Service at (432)685-7320 to inquire about your balance.

