ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

🏈 Neal Named to Doak Walker Award Preseason Candidate List

kuathletics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas running back Devin Neal has been named a preseason candidate for the 2022 Doak Walker Award, the PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced Wednesday morning. Neal, a rising sophomore, burst onto the scene last year as a true freshman with 707 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 158...

kuathletics.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kuathletics.com

🏈 Sam Burt Nominated for 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football super-senior defensive lineman Sam Burt was one of 114 nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®, announced by Allstate Insurance Company and the American Football Coaches Association on Tuesday. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes student-athletes around the country for...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🥎 Kansas Softball Signs Addison Purvis

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball Coach Jennifer McFalls has announced the addition of Addison Purvis, who is transferring from Mississippi State and will join the Jayhawks as a junior for the 2023 season. Purvis brings versatility to the Jayhawks in that she started at first base, designated player and...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

Kansas Athletics Announces 10-Year Extension with LEARFIELD

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics announced today a significant and one-of-a-kind multimedia rights (MMR) agreement with incumbent partner LEARFIELD. LEARFIELD has managed the Jayhawks’ multimedia rights since 2007. A notable component of the expanded relationship includes custom content creation for Jayhawk fans on multiple university-official platforms. LEARFIELD Studios, in collaboration with Rock Chalk Video, developed brand new content initiatives with the launching of SELF MADE, the newest KU project for the 2022 National Championship basketball program. The storytelling series debuted with Ochai Agbaji, a lottery pick selected 14th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft. THE BLUEPRINT series, featuring Kansas Football in preparation for its upcoming 2022 season, launched in the spring with a four-episode, behind-the-scenes look at Lance Leipold’s program build.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy