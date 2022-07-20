Dark Space: Wildfire #1 Review: A Bold Debut Burns It All Down and Walks Away

Peacock is getting its hands on some superhero movies. Beginning August 1st, subscribers will be able to watch The Hulk (2003), The Punisher (2004), and Punisher: War Zone (2008) on NBC's streaming service. These Marvel films exist outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as both Punisher movies were distributed by Lionsgate while The Hulk is a Universal Pictures product. Hulk, which starred Eric Bana in the titular role, grossed $245 million on a $137 million budget. Despite the satisfactory box office return, the film's planned sequel was repurposed as The Incredible Hulk, a reboot set inside the MCU. The Punisher movies both failed to impress financially, as their combined $65 million earnings fell short of a total $68 million budget. Frank Castle would also be subject to a reboot years after the failed theatrical attempts, with Jon Bernthal taking over the role in Netflix's Daredevil and the subsequent The Punisher spin-off series.
