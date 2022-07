A Call of Duty insider has teased some new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II news may be dropping soon. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II had its big, official unveiling back in June with a new trailer and a big campaign gameplay demo that was reminiscent of Call of Duty 4's first mission. Since then, Infinity Ward has been radio silent on the game and it appears like that will continue to be the case for the rest of July, unless there is a sudden news drop. Nonetheless, with only a few months before release, Infinity Ward has a lot of ground to cover and we may be hearing something relatively soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO