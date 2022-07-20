ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butter and blueberries: What it takes to run a family farm

By Shannon Sollitt, Salem Statesman Journal
One of Damien Fordyce’s first words was “tractor.”

At nearly 2 years old, he drives one almost every day from his dad Graham Fordyce’s lap.

Fordyce Farm is a family operation. Graham, 28, co-owns it with his dad, Raymond, 55. Graham is the third generation Fordyce to own and operate the farm.

Damien and his 3-year-old brother, James, might be the fourth generation.

Fordyce is a 28-acre farm. Nearly half 13 acres is devoted to blueberries. Fordyce grows Blueray, Bluecrop and Berkeley berries. They also grow blackberries, boysenberries, raspberries, strawberries and more.

The farm is known for its U-Pick operation. The blueberries are a little late this year because of the heavy rain, but it’s finally harvesting season the busiest time of year.

The Statesman Journal spent a day at the farm to see what it takes to keep everything running.

Irrigation

By the time the family eats breakfast together at 7 a.m. (scrambled eggs and scones), Graham already is two hours into his workday. His next priority is irrigation.

Watering the fields used to take days, Graham says. Now, it takes four hours a week.

Damien in tow, Graham connects pipes, drives the tractor, turns on the well, connects the water gun, and drives the 750-foot hose across the field.

This huge tool, the Ag-rain, is the reason they no longer need to irrigate by hand. It uses a “water clock,” Graham says, timed by pressure, and wraps itself up as it moves down the field.

“We bought it in St. Paul and had to drive it back [to Salem],” Graham recalls. “We had to drive 15 miles per hour.”

Damien, meanwhile, pretends to drive the tractor when it’s parked, or walks around the field chewing on the cookie he brought from breakfast. He eats crumbs from the ground and screeches “Daddy!” when his dad gets too far away.

At 8:45 a.m., a truck from Canyonview Ministries, an equestrian center and Christian retreat in Silverton,shows up with a delivery of sawdust mixed with manure an ideal fertilizer for blueberries, Graham says. Canyonview gives Fordyce the mixture for free. This truckload is dumped in a mound in the middle of an empty field, where it will sit until after the blueberry season. Then, Graham will spread it among the blueberry fields this fall.

Looking for an experience

The store at Fordyce Farm opens at 8 a.m. and is bustling by 9. A customer weighs a bucket of blueberries she just picked 9.6 pounds for $17.80.

Blueberries aren’t the only crop at Fordyce, but they’re a lucrative fruit in Oregon. Oregon farmers harvest hundreds of millions of pounds of blueberries each year.

In 2021, 144.9 million pounds of berries were harvested in Oregon, according to data from the Oregon Blueberry Commission. Most of those berries go to big wholesale distributors or canneries in the Willamette Valley. But nearly 15 million pounds, according to commission data, are sold directly at farms like Fordyce.

Agritourism is a portion of Oregon’s agricultural landscape of the state’s 350 blueberry growers, fewer than 100 offer visits and U-Pick. But it is a way for small family farms like Fordyce to make a living.

Up to 90% of the farm’s business is direct-to-consumer, Graham says.

Another Oregon family business:Female-owned Dreamies Creamery serves up sheep's milk ice cream

Back in the kitchen, Raymond “Ray” Fordyce measures dry ingredients for his famous “buckle,” or coffee cake. There are no cookbooks in this kitchen; Ray made these recipes and knows them by heart.

“If that’s not the best [scone] you’ve ever had, then I have failed,” he says, pointing to a fresh tray of raspberry pastries.

The secret is butter, Ray says. Lots of it.

The business has grown over the generations. The store opened in 2005; the kitchen opened in 2010. The farm incorporated in 2021 so Graham and his wife, Christina, could be part-owners.

It’s not just a farm anymore, Ray says. When he was a kid, customers wanted the cheapest produce they could find.

“Now, people are looking for an experience.”

The Fordyces sell experiences by the juicy pound.

A family operation, with lots of help

Ray inherited the farm from his parents. He also inherited a sense of confidence that comes with a job well done, he says.

“I knew my father was counting on me,” he says. “He built confidence in me when I was a teen.”

Ray hopes his kids, the youngest of which is 13, and his grandkids inherit that confidence, too. Labor laws prevent the youngest family members from working as he did when he was 4 years old, Ray says. But there’s nothing stopping them from riding on their parent's lap in the tractor.

Ray dreamt of leaving the family business. So did Graham.

Graham did leave home a few times, to travel to places like Italy and all around the United States.

“But it was always going to be this,” he says. “And I don’t think there’s anywhere prettier than the Willamette Valley.”

Except, he concedes, the Utah desert. But it’s a close tie.

Christina Fordyce is a co-owner by marriage. She wanted a hobby farm as a girl, she says. Instead, she married Graham and got a whole operation.

“I got a little more than I bargained for,” she laughs. “But I love it.”

Fordyce Farm has 14 employees this summer working in the shop and on the farm, Christina says. Six are family. Six more are seasonal employees, friends of the family who work in the store and help bake scones.

Two are full-time, year-round farmworkers not family, but extensions of the family, Christina says. Francisco Cervantes has worked here for 25 years. He watched Graham grow up.

“They’re good people,” he says, in Spanish, of his employers.

A five-gallon bucket of blueberries is strapped to his waist. He can fill five or six an hour on a good day, he says.

Cervantes works six days a week and as many hours as the job requires, he says. Sometimes he can get the job done in five or six hours, sometimes nine or 10.

Today, he’s harvesting blueberries in the back field. This field isn’t open for U-Pick. It’s harvested by hand to be sold in the store or baked into scones.

At the end of the season, the remaining berries will be harvested by machine and sent to a cannery down the road.

After a quick lunch of leftovers and a mid-day meltdown (Damien’s), it’s time to sort the blueberries Cervantes spent the morning harvesting. A blueberry picker sends the berries along a conveyor belt for human hands to pick through. Berries that are too soft or too green or too pink get tossed aside; good ones make it into the store.

Except the machine won’t start.

“That’s farm life,” Christina says.

This machine, a Littau Berry Harvester, was invented in Stayton specifically for harvesting blueberries. A brand new one might go for $250,000, Graham says. His is old, a ’94, and occasionally requires some tinkering.

“Troubleshooting and mechanical work is a big part of our every day,” Graham says.

Graham gets the engine to fire up, to a cheer of “There’s my genius husband!” from Christina. But it sputters out again. Sorting berries will have to wait another day.

It’s 1 p.m. The fields are watered, and berries harvested. Christina heads inside for the afternoon to finish payroll taxes. Graham and Ray will keep an eye on things in the shop, which will keep them plenty busy until roughly 8 p.m., Ray says.

Tomorrow, they’ll do it all again.

“The beauty of his job,” Ray says, “is you only have to do it when you’re awake.”

Shannon Sollitt covers agricultural workers in the Mid-Willamette Valley as a corps member for Report for America, a program that aims to support local journalism and democracy by reporting on under-covered issues and communities. You may reach her at ssollitt@statesmanjournal.com

