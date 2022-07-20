Once seen as crass profiteering, Arizona prisons are all in on leasing prisoners to private companies

For most of its history, Arizona avoided leasing prisoners to private companies to avoid profiteering.

But that changed in 1995, when Arizona Correctional Industries began sending a few hundred prisoners to work for Hickman’s Family Farms, the state’s biggest egg factory; Greater Auto Auction — now known as Manheim Auto Auctions — which auctions used cars to dealers across the state; and Televerde, a telemarketing firm that gathers sales leads for high-tech companies such as Microsoft and SAP.

Since then — and especially under CEO Brian Radecki — ACI’s prisoner leasing business has expanded, according to a 15-month investigation by The Arizona Republic and KJZZ News. Prisoners now do everything from milk cows at Du-Brook Dairy to weld trailer parts for Sun Country Trailer.

