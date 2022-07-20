ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Once seen as crass profiteering, Arizona prisons are all in on leasing prisoners to private companies

By Michael Braga, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAfHo_0gmF23gh00

For most of its history, Arizona avoided leasing prisoners to private companies to avoid profiteering.

But that changed in 1995, when Arizona Correctional Industries began sending a few hundred prisoners to work for Hickman’s Family Farms, the state’s biggest egg factory; Greater Auto Auction — now known as Manheim Auto Auctions — which auctions used cars to dealers across the state; and Televerde, a telemarketing firm that gathers sales leads for high-tech companies such as Microsoft and SAP.

Since then — and especially under CEO Brian Radecki — ACI’s prisoner leasing business has expanded, according to a 15-month investigation by The Arizona Republic and KJZZ News. Prisoners now do everything from milk cows at Du-Brook Dairy to weld trailer parts for Sun Country Trailer.

Subscribe to azcentral.com to read Prison Sell, an investigation into Arizona's prison labor.

Comments / 19

Ken
3d ago

somebody getting rich on slave labor, they should be working Arizona makes them pay room and board plus any restitution for their crimes, other states ought to take notice, awful lot of wasted labor just sitting there.

Reply
4
Angela Fulbright
3d ago

and only paid us $2.00 hror slave in the kitchen for 10 hoursand get paid ¢15 a hour or refuse a job and get wrote up and have to deal with punishment on top of punishment

Reply(2)
4
Andrea Garcia
3d ago

My partner was an executive for Televerde Their program was a great oppurtunity for the girls. They had to already have skills and made state Minimum wage. Once released thier funds had been saved (and they paid child support) and they were able to get their own housing and go work at Televerde in Tempe. Many going to other software companies and able to make close to 6 figures Their recitivism rate is under 2%. That said I can see where extreme caution and oversight would be needed for other companies. most of the girls in Perryville would vie for these jobs One of my partners Best employees will be released in 2025 and guarentee will make over 100K able to serve her time pay her fines and move on functioning in Society.

Reply
3
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Prisoners sell mainly to the Arizona Department of Corrections. But they have plenty of other buyers

Arizona Correctional Industries, a state-run company under the auspices of the Department of Corrections, makes thousands of different products at its workshops and warehouses at prisons throughout the state. The overwhelming majority of products are manufactured for the Department of Corrections itself and other state agencies and government entities, according...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Top Workplaces surveys companies to rank Arizona's top employers

Winners have been announced for azcentral's 2022 Top Workplaces. The initiative is meant to help businesses attract and retain the best and brightest employees. This year, 120 Arizona companies and organizations are recognized. Winners are ranked in small (149 or fewer employees), midsize (150-499) and large (500+) categories based on employees' responses to surveys.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Prison Labor#Greater Auto Auction#Manheim Auto Auctions#The Arizona Republic#Kjzz News#Du Brook Dairy#Sun Country Trailer#Prison Sell
travelawaits.com

Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists

When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
ARIZONA STATE
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Auctions
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Residents of 10 Arizona counties should be wearing face masks indoors, CDC says

Updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most Arizonans should be wearing face masks indoors again. The CDC's "community level" recommendations, updated on Thursday, say residents of 10 Arizona counties should be wearing well-fitting masks indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status or individual risk, including in K-12 schools and other community settings.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy