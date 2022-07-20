ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted Fort Myers felon gets six years in prison for possession of a firearm, ammunition

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
A Fort Myers man and convicted felon found with a handgun and ammunition by police will be returning to prison.

U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell sentenced Serdarryel Dave English, Jr., 39, to six years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The court also ordered English to forfeit the firearm and ammunition. English had pleaded guilty on March 17, 2022.

In case you missed it:Fort Myers Police investigating Tuesday night homicide on Franklin Street

Previously:Lehigh Acres felon sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for firearms offense

Robberyore:Fort Myers man on probation for 2021 hold-up suspected in Cape Coral 7-Eleven robbery Sunday

According to court documents, on April 14, 2018, an officer with the Fort Myers Police Department was patrolling when she observed a dark Toyota sedan roll through a stop sign at the intersection of Lora Street and Polk Street in Fort Myers.

The officer turned to follow the vehicle and make a traffic stop, but before she could she observed the car quickly turn onto Belmont Street where she briefly lost sight of it. Once on Belmont Street, the officer observed the vehicle turn into a driveway, and at that point she activated the vehicle police lights and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, the officer identified the front-seat passenger as English.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found a loaded handgun magazine between the passenger seat and door jam, adjacent to where English had been sitting. The magazine had a Smith and Wesson logo and was loaded with four rounds of .380 caliber ammunition.

A further search of the vehicle revealed a .380 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol without an attached magazine. The firearm was chambered with one round of .380 caliber ammunition, matching the ammunition in the magazine found in the car.

At the time, English had prior felony convictions and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law. He had been convicted for possession of a controlled substances in 2021 and 2003 and possession of cocaine in 2005.

The case was investigated by the Fort Myers Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Simon R. Eth.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

