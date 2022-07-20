ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mic'd Up Manoah and Blue Jays Shine In 2022 MLB All-Star Game

By Mitch Bannon
Inside The Blue Jays
 3 days ago

Alek Manoah struck out the side in his inning of work during the 2022 MLB All-Star Game.

Amid all of Hollywood's brightest stars, a few Blue Jays stood out.

With five representatives at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles, Toronto's top players were heavily featured in the midsummer classic on Wednesday night. While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk got starts for the American League, it was Alek Manoah who seized the spotlight.

Manoah entered the game in the second inning, in relief of AL starter Shane McClanahan. After missing away with a first-pitch fastball, the big righty went to work on his limelight side session. After striking out Atlanta's William Contreras with a dotted sinker, Manoah stomped around the mound and shouted "that's one."

The mic'd up Toronto starter was back-and-forth with the broadcast crew in his ear for his entire inning of work, and his lone error came on a pitch suggestion from color commentator John Smoltz—a back-door slider that swung a bit too far in on the NL batter.

“Usually when I talk to myself, no one talks back,” Manoah told reporters, including Scott Mitchell , after the game.

Sandwiched around the hit by pitch, Manoah struck out the side in the second frame, sitting down Contreras, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Joc Pederson.

"Right down the middle but we'll take it," Manoah said charging off the mound after his final out. "Three punchies, wooooo!"

Also contributing to the American League's 3-2 win, Kirk and Guerrero Jr. both went 0-for-2 while Santiago Espinal finished 0-for-1 with a walk. Reliever Jordan Romano was warming in the AL bullpen during the final outs of the All-Star Game, but didn't appear in the contest. George Springer was also chosen to be an American League All-Star, but did not attend the LA festivities.

The Blue Jays will resume regular season action on Friday in Boston.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
287
Followers
433
Post
41K+
Views
Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

