ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Monstrous lies about 10-year-old's abortion display 'sheer cowardice' | Opinion

By Mike Freeman, USA TODAY
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSkkD_0gmF11xS00

Mike Freeman is USA Today's sports race and inequality editor.

I want to tell you a story about a little girl and how there are monsters in the world. But maybe not the monsters you're thinking of.

The girl is 10 and her story about being raped, and subsequently having to get an abortion, is the stuff of nightmares. President Joe Biden discussed the horrific case during a recent press conference.

"Just imagine being that little girl – 10 years old," Biden said angrily at the White House last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jtfja_0gmF11xS00

We could just stop here and the horrors of what happened to this girl would be enough to make you think human beings don’t deserve to rule this planet. But there are other monsters in this story.

More: Opinions in your inbox: Get exclusive access to our columnists and the best of our columns

Biden’s remarks, unbelievably, became a flashpoint for right-wing media, which openly doubted that the girl was raped or even existed. The story became viral.

And it was true . All of it.

More: Conversation: Is Ohio's abortion law ''quite barbaric' or saving 'innocent victims?'

More: Pro-lifer: 'I am prepared to stay in it for the long haul.' Work for babies, moms not over

The people who attacked a 10-year-old girl as a liar were wrong as a suspect was arrested and charged with rape . Gerson Fuentes, 27, appeared in an Ohio court on Wednesday. A police investigator testified Fuentes confessed to raping the girl at least twice.

There is that singular monster. But there are others.

Casting doubt on a little girl's horror

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost , a Republican, in an interview with the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau, initially said that as more time passed the more likely the story of this little girl was a fabrication. GOP Rep. Jim Jordan called the story a lie in a tweet. Then in a moment of sheer cowardice deleted the tweet without explanation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8831_0gmF11xS00

Clay Travis, a former sports guy whose controversial opinions used to focus on which coach the Tennessee Volunteers were going to hire, was also a conduit for the untruth that there was no girl.

“Everything Joe Biden said here appears to be a lie,” Travis tweeted. “Ohio allows abortion for raped children and, more importantly, there is zero evidence this actually happened.”

More: Letters: My 10-year-old granddaughter is into unicorns. Ohio would force her to give birth

The Wall Street Journal wrote an editorial casting doubt about the story, but soon after had to attach an editor’s note admitting the editorial was erroneous. The news organization later issued an entire separate article correcting its original editorial. Even the Washington Post got it wrong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7u4o_0gmF11xS00

The monsters don't just come in one form. They morph into many different ones. Each causing its own type of horror. In these instances, using their considerable powers to cast doubt on a little girl's story

Save the babies but attack child victims? Yes, this is where we are.

The fact people doubted the veracity of the story says as much about our society as it does about the individuals. There's a mass crisis of child sexual assault and either people don't know this or, because the topic is so chilling, they decide to ignore it. According to the Columbus Dispatch , in the state of Ohio alone , in 2020, there were 52 abortions in children 15 or younger, accounting for 0.3% of the 20,605 abortions performed that year, the Ohio Department of Health said. There were 63 such procedures in 2019, 54 in 2018, 61 in 2017 and 76 in 2016.

That's one state. And those are the known cases.

And if your response is "it's only 0.3%," well, what exactly is an acceptable amount of child rape?

What happened to decency?

Nothing will happen to the people, the politicians, or news organizations, that said the story of the little girl wasn’t true. I wonder how much inward looking there will be from the extremist media ecosystem that created a whole new monster after the first one struck? Will there be soul searching or that long look in the mirror most of us take? Will there be that private conversation with a close friend or a loved one asking: What the hell did I do? Who am I?

It feels like the answer, in too many cases, will be no. There's too much money to be made by extremists who peddle lies and ugliness. Dollars apparently trump decency.

What makes a human being want to cast doubt about the rape of a little girl? Why would anyone feel the need to wake up one morning, eat their cereal, hit the treadmill, and then use such ugliness as their life currency? I don’t know.

What I do know is that when I first read this story, I couldn’t help but think of my little girl, just a year older. Her sweet face. Her brightness. How, in a different universe, my daughter and this girl are friends.

But you don’t even have to be a dad. You just need a pulse.

So, yes, this is a story about a little girl, but it’s also about some of us, and what we’ve become. Some of us are also the monsters.

And it’s terrifying.

Mike Freeman is USA Today's sports race and inequality editor.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monstrous lies about 10-year-old's abortion display 'sheer cowardice' | Opinion

Comments / 130

liz
3d ago

this whole thing is barbaric no one including the president or anyone else including you news media should have took this little girl’s pain and made it a public spectacle or political or personal debate shame on all of you shame on you !!!!!!! The parents had no right either that was her choice who she shared her pain with when she choose to. You people walked all over her for your own agenda 🤢

Reply(3)
65
MrTcfuzzy4 Furer
3d ago

Exactly why politics should stay OUT of people's personal lives! Poor girl is being exploited for ideological gain. Joe and the Left should have left her alone, kept their mouths shut, but no, never let a crisis go to waste is their mantra!

Reply(25)
91
eddie kochheiser
3d ago

I would have had my doubts too. the story seems fishy all the way around. first of all, the timing of it. then there's the question as to why the doctor nor the hospital notified the police or CPS. and now, the mother of the girl is saying that the police are lying, that the man accused is innocent, even though he confessed according to the police. too many things don't seem right. Biden should have never even brought this little girl into his agenda. and can you blame people for saying that the story is false when Biden told it? he doesn't exactly know how to tell the truth when it comes to his agenda on something.

Reply(17)
67
Related
SheKnows

Anti-Choice Groups Say 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Should’ve Been Forced to Give Birth

In a truly unconscionable move, anti-abortion groups are insisting that a 10-year-old girl who was raped and impregnated should have carried her pregnancy to term. The poor child in question is from Ohio, where abortion access was severely restricted upon the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade in June. The law does not allow exceptions for victims of rape or incest. The 10-year-old girl and her family were forced to cross state lines so she could obtain the procedure in Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported earlier this month.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clay Travis
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowardice#Abortion Law#Abortions#Tennessee Volunteers#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse
Mic

Anti-abortion GOP candidate lashes out at people who think women “should have careers”

In the days and weeks since the lopsidedly conservative Supreme Court nullified the federal right to reproductive health care, the state of Minnesota has quickly become a crucial nexus of abortion access for pregnant people across the Midwest thanks to its constitutionally enshrined guarantee of reproductive rights. Predictably, if depressingly, the fight to preserve this legally protected measure of bodily autonomy has become one of the — if not the — main issue in state’s upcoming gubernatorial race, where the GOP-endorsed candidate Scott Jensen and his running mate, former NFL star Matt Birk, have made their desire to control what pregnant people do with their bodies one of the centerpieces of their campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To GOP Bill Proposing Child Support For Unborn Children

50 Cent reacted on Instagram to a bill proposed by Republican senators Marco Rubio and Kevin Cramer that would allow mothers to begin collecting child support at conception. The Unborn Child Support Act comes after the Supreme Court's recent controversial ruling on Roe v. Wade, which stripped away federal protections for abortion rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WashingtonExaminer

Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'

The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
KENLY, NC
MSNBC

Indiana’s AG under new pressure after targeting OBGYN doc

It increasingly appears that a defamation lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is inevitable. NBC News reported:. The lawyer for a doctor who provided abortion services to a 10-year-old rape victim moved to file a defamation lawsuit against Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. An attorney for Dr. Caitlin Bernard on Tuesday filed a tort claim, a precursor to a lawsuit, after Rokita told local and national media outlets that he was investigating the doctor after she performed the procedure on a patient who could not get an abortion in her home state of Ohio.
INDIANA STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy