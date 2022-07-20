ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Council ups part-time salary to retain deputy prosecutor

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
A $10-an-hour increase in part-time wages means the Monroe County prosecutor's office can keep a deputy prosecutor on board at a beginning-lawyer's wage until a full-time spot opens up.

Earlier this month, Monroe County Council members voted to amend the 2022 salary ordinance to increase part-time pay in the prosecutor's office from the 2022 maximum of $21.32 to $31.28 an hour.

Prosecutor Erika Oliphant made the request. She said an employee who had been an intern in training the past year passed the state bar exam in May and has been handling criminal cases on her own.

Deputy prosecutors usually are employed full-time, so there wasn't an hourly wage commensurate with part-time work as a lawyer.

Oliphant said she's had one deputy prosecutor off work on maternity leave, and another that needed to take unpaid time away. She said the part-time employee has offered "invaluable help" and is in line to be hired full time when an opening comes available, possibly in a few months, Oliphant said.

Finding quality applicants is hard, Oliphant said. So she asked the council to take action to keep this one, who is already trained and well-versed in how the court system works and cases are handled.

"I expect a vacancy soon, and this (the wage increase) will keep this person in the wings for that," she said.

A recent study of Monroe County's criminal justice system found cases move slower than they should. The results stress the importance of having adequate resources and staff to keep cases moving through the courts, which in turn reduces the number of people in the overcrowded jail.

Reach reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com.

The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

