Macy's bringing Toys R Us stores back nationwide — including to Sioux Falls

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Toys R Us is making a comeback in a big way and will return to Sioux Falls.

The business, which filed for bankruptcy and closed nearly 180 stores in 2017 and 2018 will return across the country, inside Macy's stores. The last Toys R Us location closed in 2021.

Macy's will begin rolling out the new stores later in the month through Oct. 15. They will range between 1,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, according to a news release.

Now, the Macy's Sioux Falls location at the Empire Mall will offer a Toys R Us store.

In 2019, Scandinavian Designs opened in the former Toys R Us location behind the Empire Mall.

Toys R Us closing nearly 180 stores in 2018

Macy's customers have been able to purchase Toys R Us products through online sales. Macy's reported that toy sales were 15-times higher than the comparable period prior to the partnership with Toys "R" Us. All Macy's stores will have in-store events from Oct. 15 through Oct. 23. There will be flagship stores in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys R Us experience to life in our stores,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. "We hope Toys R Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys R Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

