Tallahassee, FL

11-month-old dies after being left in parked vehicle for ‘extended period’ in Florida

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. [NBC News] — An 11-month-old baby boy is dead after being left in a parked vehicle in Tallahassee for an “extended period,” police said.

The Tallahassee Police Department was conducting a death investigation into the incident Tuesday, according to their Twitter page.

“The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries,” TPD tweeted.

The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reported that the vehicle had been parked outside a local hospice facility called Big bend Hospice, NBC News reported.

Employees at the medical facility had “called 911 regarding the child in the vehicle,” TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt told the newspaper.

Police could not definitively confirm whether the death was heat-related, according to the newspaper.

NBC2 Fort Myers

