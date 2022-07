UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Legislature has so far refused to tinker with Ballot Measure 110, which legalized personal-use possession of set amounts of narcotics. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said it seems to him it’s not that the lawmakers can’t made adjustments to a measure passed by the voters, it’s that they don’t want to do so.

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO