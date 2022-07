Jordan Brand and Nike are releasing the next iteration of the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette, the Air Jordan 1 High OG WMNS “Chenille” aka “Newstalgia.”. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG likely needs no introduction, but this is a brand new colorway with a twist, so it’s not a straight-up retro. Sneakerheads have been looking for Nike and Jordan to do more colorways like this, and it appears the brand has been listing to the feedback.

APPAREL ・ 1 DAY AGO