ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

NBC 10 News Today: Mississippi’s Only Abortion Clinic Sold

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7556_0gmEyxdC00

JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — After the ruling of Roe v. Wade, the only Mississippi abortion clinic was sold. For more information about the clinic, be sure to watch the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Reaction comes in after decision made to keep abortion services available in Louisiana for now

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana abortion ban was blocked again on Thursday, courtesy of State district judge Donald Johnson. The reaction to this decision was swift from those who were for and against it. Joanna Wright, Partner at Boies Schiller Flexner and counsel for plaintiffs released this statement: “Today’s ruling is critical in […]
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

How to get a free at-home COVID-19 test in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments. According to health officials, each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. They said families do not need a doctor’s note or […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Nbc#Politics State#Nbc 10 News Today#Only Abortion Clinic Sold
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
unionspringsherald.com

Judge Tatum Addresses Driver License

The Judge of Probate Office processes renewals and replacements for Alabama driver license and non-driver ID. For a renewal, you must bring your hard copy; for a replacement, you must bring either your birth certificate or social security card. Birth certificates may be obtained from the local Health Department and social security cards may be obtained from the Social Security Administration Agency. Approximately three years ago, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency changed the policy on accepting an incident/offense report from law enforcement for a replacement Alabama driver license or non-driver ID.
ALABAMA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

LDWF: Lifetime license cardholders can now purchase duplicates online

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says lifetime license cardholders can buy a duplicate lifetime license online or from a retail vendor. Lifetime license holders will still be able to receive a duplicate card through the mail or in-person at LDWF headquarters, according to LDWF. “We are committed to […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police Troop F to host open house

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 28th and August 29th, the Louisiana State Police Troop F will be hosting an open house. The open house will take place at 1240 LA-594 in Monroe from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The open house will allow visitors the opportunity to tour...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy