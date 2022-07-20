NBC 10 News Today: Mississippi’s Only Abortion Clinic Sold
JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — After the ruling of Roe v. Wade, the only Mississippi abortion clinic was sold. For more information about the clinic, be sure to watch the video above.
