CORNELIUS – More details on the future Atrium Health hospital emerged during the presentation at the Cornelius Town Board meeting July 18. The centerpiece to the health care provider’s property between U.S. 21 and Interstate 77 will be a six-story hospital built in two phases within a 28.9-acre plot. Phase I is projected to reach buildout in 2024 with a 200,000-square-foot hospital offering 38 beds and an adjacent 72,000-square-foot office building. The second phase, nearly three times as many beds, would not be completed until 2030.

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO