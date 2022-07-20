ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

71-year-old woman dies after being hit by a car in Manatee County

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
A 71-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Manatee County.

The West Melbourne woman was walking west, trying to cross the U.S. 41 southbound lanes at 11:38 p.m.

A 27-year-old Bradenton man driving a sedan crashed the front right of his car into her, Florida Highway Patrol officials said in a written report.

ICYMI:‘I wish I could've got to her’: 70-year-old man tried saving woman who died in gator attack

She was declared dead on the scene, officials said in the report.

The crash remains under investigation.

