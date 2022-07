On Thursday afternoon, a multi-vehicle accident near the Port of Tacoma led to injuries. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Marine View Drive and Taylor Way. According to the responders, a red pickup truck rolled over on the hood of a white semitrailer with its air bags deployed. Reports revealed that a black SUV was found at the scene with major damage between the two roads.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO