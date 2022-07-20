Troy preps for heat wave with additional sprinkler sites

CHARITY GOLF SCRAMBLE: To Love A Child announces its Second Annual Nine and Dine Golf Scramble on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Fairways of Halfmoon Golf Course to benefit two special programs. The Thyme to Thrive Educational Program in the Capital Region, which focuses on slowly transitioning individuals of all ages into a healthier lifestyle through mini camps and workshops for kids and teens. The second program is Food Forests & Clean Water in Zimbabwe where we will be planting indigenous trees, vegetable gardens, and fruit bearing bushes to enhance the country’s health, food sources, and maintain the natural balance of life between animals, plants, fungi, and micro-organisms. Golfers are welcome to sign up for golf and non-golfers are encouraged to join us for dinner. Advance registration is a must as limited spots are available. $85 per person includes 9 holes of golf with cart, prizes and a delicious dinner. Dinner only attendees are $45 per person with cocktails and dinner at 6:15 pm.
