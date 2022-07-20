ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Troy preps for heat wave with additional sprinkler sites

Cover picture for the articleTROY, N.Y — Collar City residents will extra options to cool off this week during expected hot temperatures and high humidity. Mayor Patrick Madden announced this week that the city will provide mobile sprinkler sites at multiple neighborhood locations beginning Wednesday. These cooling station sites will offer families additional places to...

Troy Record

