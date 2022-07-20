ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redgranite, WI

Redgranite Community Blood Drive set for Aug. 8

wausharaargus.com
 3 days ago

The bloodmobile will be parked at the Redgranite Correctional Institution parking...

www.wausharaargus.com

visitoshkosh.com

Oshkosh Country Clubs NEW Event Space!

The Oshkosh Country Club/TJ's Highland has quickly become an epic Oshkosh staple. With the addition of the new event space, it is about to get even better!. Built by D&J Construction and managed by Morgan Anzalone, this new event space turned out so beautifully! The space holds 275 people and can also be split into two spaces- one holding 150 people and 1 holding 100. With on site catering provided by Chef Mike and company, any event you have there is bound to be a success.
OSHKOSH, WI
kshb.com

Authorities release video of Wisconsin boat hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a video Thursday of the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, hit-and-run that involved two boats on the Fox River. "This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we believe that we have successfully identified all 43 occupants of the paddleboat that were listed on the manifest, as well as the seven occupants of the powerboat," the sheriff's office said Thursday.
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Argument in Neenah gentleman’s club leads to weapons being displayed, deputies seek information

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving weapons that occurred at a gentleman’s club in Neenah on July 10. According to a release, deputies responded to the Peppermint Hippo around 4:30 a.m. on July 10 after receiving a call that reported ‘several individuals entering the business with semi-automatic handguns.’
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Stolen Mustang purchased at Iola Car Show recovered

(WLUK) -- A vehicle purchased at the Iola Car Show has been recovered. Waupaca County officials say the stolen black 1968 Ford Mustang was discovered in Green Bay when a business owner saw the vehicle near his property. Green Bay police were able to verify the car's VIN number. Earlier...
IOLA, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers approves project on southbound I-39 in Portage County

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39. Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $7.62 million contract with Mosinee-based prime contractor American Asphalt of Wisconsin for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39 in Portage County from the Waushara County line to Birch Drive south of Portage.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Portage County drug bust

Town of Plover, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after a drug bust in Portage County Thursday. Antonio Perez, 36, is facing multiple charges after the Portage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Meehan Dr in the town of Plover. During the search, investigators discovered over 35 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and further evidence of illegal distribution of drugs. According to the sheriff’s office, the estimated street value of the cocaine and marijuana seized is several thousand dollars.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Northeast Wisconsin prepares for Mega Millions drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re feeling lucky, you better buy a mega millions ticket!. Because there hasn’t been a winner in three months, the Mega Millions prize has increased to $660 million. While the odds of winning all the money is a staggering 1 to 302.5 million, there’s always a chance.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
WausauPilot

Kronenwetter Board approves severance package for ‘fired’ administrator, suspends citizen committees

The Kronenwetter Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved severance package for the ousted village administrator and suspended citizen standing committees – effectively shutting down citizen participation at the committee level – for 90 days. The severance package for Village Administrator Richard Downey, who had been on paid administrative...
KRONENWETTER, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie man sentenced in multi-agency cocaine trafficking investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old Sun Prairie man convicted in a multi-agency drug investigation into Dane County cocaine traffickers was sentenced in federal court Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Carlos Carter will serve 72 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Experimental airplane 'Breezy' the star of the show in Oshkosh

MONEE, Ill. - It's an airplane ride like no other, and now, the experimental aircraft named "Breezy" is set to star once again at the nation's biggest air show. Next week, more than 600,000 aviation fans will descend on Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the annual EAA Fly-In and once again, one of the stars of the show will be Breezy, created in the south suburbs more than 50 years ago.
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Resolution calls for Appleton vote on legalized recreational marijuana

APPLETON, WI –Appleton residents would have their say on legalization of marijuana in the state and locally this fall. Seven common council members introduce a resolution calling for an advisory referendum on November 8th on cannabis legalization. It would allow adults 21 and older to possess marijuana for personal use. It would also allow commercial regulation and tax of marijuana sales. Part of the resolution, as read by Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch, says legalized marijuana would allow law enforcement to deal with more serious issues.
APPLETON, WI
tonemadison.com

Capitol Punishments: Lying to fuel anti-trans terrorism in Kiel

Plus, politicos once again fail to understand Wisconsin’s Senate primary. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond. Surprise, surprise,...
KIEL, WI

