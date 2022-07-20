ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New roots for a veteran: Home For Our Troops presents house to wounded warrior

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
Area wounded warrior Harry Stokes was thanked for his service and sacrifice to our country when he was presented with a new home on Saturday thanks to Home For Our Troops.

Stokes joined the Army wanting to experience the pride his brother displayed while serving as a Marine, according to a profile from the Home for our Troops non-profit organization.

Having previous experience as an EMT, Army Specialist Stokes served as a line medic with the 1-23 Infantry, 3-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team. Three months into his first deployment, on June 3, 2012, Army Specialist Stokes was on patrol in Panjwai Valley, Afghanistan, when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED), which was followed by an ambush, according to the profile The blast immediately amputated his right leg and left foot. Using his skills as a medic while under enemy fire, SPC Stokes applied tourniquets to his legs and administered his own morphine until another medic came to his aide.

Once in the hospital, Stokes underwent several surgeries to his legs and doctors eventually amputated his left leg below the knee. After enduring physical therapy at the Center for the Intrepid in San Antonio and Balboa Naval Medical Center in San Diego, Harry is now able to walk on his prosthetics for short periods of time. He said his family and close friends provided him with strength during his recovery. “Family and friends give you hope and reminds you the world is bigger than yourself,” he said.

