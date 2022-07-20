Odor enrichment may prevent or treat postoperative cognitive impairment in mice

Short sleep duration is causally associated with an increased risk for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online June 30 in Frontiers in Public Health. Rui-Chen Gao, from the School of Nursing at Anhui Medical University in Hefei, China, and colleagues examined whether sleep disorders are causally associated with RA. Seven sleep-related traits were selected: short sleep duration, frequent insomnia, any insomnia, sleep duration, getting up, morningness (early-to-bed/up habit), and snoring and 27, 53, 57, 57, 70, 274, and 42 individual single-nucleotide polymorphisms were obtained for these traits as instrumental variables. Outcome variables were obtained from a public genome-wide association study, including 14,361 cases and 43,923 controls of European ancestry. A two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) analysis using inverse variance weighted (IVW), MR-Egger regression, weighted median, and weight mode methods was used to assess the causal correlation between sleep disturbances and RA.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO