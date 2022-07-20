Funeral mass to memorialize Ivana Trump at NYC church Wednesday

July 20 (UPI) -- A memorial service celebrating the life of Ivana Trump -- who in the 1980s was a constant fashion and entrepreneurial force -- will be held at a church in New York City on Wednesday.

Trump, 73, was married to business mogul and former President Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. She died last week after a fall at her Manhattan home.

The funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, beginning at around 1 p.m. EDT.

Ivana Trump -- who is the mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric -- died as a result of blunt impact injuries, the coroner said.

Donald Trump will attend the service on Wednesday and Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr. were expected to speak.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, Ivana Trump became a ski racer during the 1970s and later evolved into a businesswoman after she met Donald Trump in 1976.

Ivana had her own clothing line and helped design the interiors of the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Trump Tower in New York City. Also a best-selling author, she worked for the Trump Organization as a senior executive and started her own lifestyle magazine in the late 1990s.

Donald Trump said in a statement after her death that Ivana was a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

