ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Funeral mass to memorialize Ivana Trump at NYC church Wednesday

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hT7qL_0gmEwWUl00

July 20 (UPI) -- A memorial service celebrating the life of Ivana Trump -- who in the 1980s was a constant fashion and entrepreneurial force -- will be held at a church in New York City on Wednesday.

Trump, 73, was married to business mogul and former President Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. She died last week after a fall at her Manhattan home.

The funeral mass will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, beginning at around 1 p.m. EDT.

Ivana Trump -- who is the mother of Ivanka, Donald Jr. and Eric -- died as a result of blunt impact injuries, the coroner said.

Donald Trump will attend the service on Wednesday and Eric, Ivanka and Donald Jr. were expected to speak.

Born in Czechoslovakia in 1949, Ivana Trump became a ski racer during the 1970s and later evolved into a businesswoman after she met Donald Trump in 1976.

Ivana had her own clothing line and helped design the interiors of the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Trump Tower in New York City. Also a best-selling author, she worked for the Trump Organization as a senior executive and started her own lifestyle magazine in the late 1990s.

Donald Trump said in a statement after her death that Ivana was a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

Ivana Trump dies at age 73: a look back

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SheKnows

11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump’s funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club

Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
Newsweek

Ivana Trump Funeral Time, Schedule and Who Is Attending

Ivana Trump's funeral will be held on Wednesday, and her family, including her ex-husband Donald Trump as well as friends from all over the world, are expected to attend. Ivana Trump, 73, died on July 14 at her home in New York City, and her funeral will be held at Manhattan's St. Vincent Ferrer Church at 1:30 p.m. ET on July 20, according to a report from Insider.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Donald Trump
CBS News

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes the White House officials testifying about Trump in Jan. 6 hearings - "The Takeout"

Former President Trump's White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney believes Cassidy Hutchinson and other top Trump officials who have testified against former President Trump before the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. "She's a lifelong Republican," Mulvaney said of Hutchinson on "The Takeout." "She worked for Ted Cruz....
POTUS
Daily Mail

Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest

Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Trump claims "persecution" of him would "immediately stop" if he decided not to run for political office

Former President Donald Trump claimed that if he did not pursue the presidency again, Washington would leave him alone. "If I announced that I was not going to run any longer for political office the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop," Trump said at a rally in Prescott Valley, Ariz., Friday night. "But that is not what I do. I can't do that, I can't do that. Can't do that. Because I love this country and I love you."
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#The Grand Hyatt Hotel#The Trump Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
CBS Miami

Medical examiner: Ivana Trump died of blunt impact injuries

NEW YORK -- Ivana Trump died from blunt impact injuries, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.Sources told CBS2 Trump was found dead on a staircase in her Manhattan apartment Thursday after police were called for a wellness check.The medical examiner's office says Trump suffered blunt impact injuries to her torso and her death has been ruled accidental.Trump was 73 years old. She was former president Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his eldest children -- Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
401K+
Followers
61K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy