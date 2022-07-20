ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Black bear euthanized after being struck, injured while crossing CR 44 in Leesburg

By Frank Stanfield
Daily Commercial
Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0IuS_0gmEwTqa00

LEESBURG — A black bear was struck by a car and killed crossing County Road 44 Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at about 5:30 p.m., according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer who had to shoot the bear because it was suffering.

The bear was struck crossing the busy two-lane road by Dura-Stress, in the 11000 block of CR 44 at Cypress Drive.

Do we have a right to kill harmless Florida black bears?:These shooters thought so.

A group of neighbors who came to the scene said the bear has regularly raided their garbage cans.

The wildlife officer, whose name an FWC spokesman declined to release, estimated the female to weigh between 300 and 350 pounds.

Euthanizing a mortally-injured bear is common practice but controversial among animal lovers, the spokesman said.

The Commission reported on its website that in 2017 there were more than 4,000 black bears in the state. About 1,200 were in the Central Florida area, a 17% increase from 2002 to 2015.

Many reside in the Ocala National Forest, but some have traveled as far south as Orlando. There is also a population in the Sanford area, where some residents have had to buy special garbage cans to keep bears out.

Several years ago, a woman in Ocala complained that she could not use her hot tub because a bear regularly made himself at home in her backyard.

The Commission received more than 84,000 calls from residents about bears from 2002 to 2021 and 30% of those involved reports about bears getting into their trash cans.

There were 287 bears killed on roads in 2021. In 2002, there were 158, the Commission reported.

Comments / 8

Johnny Tomples
3d ago

awww so sad, but we r building too much around central florida, they gave no where to go anymore...

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evie M.

Don't drive through the I-4 deadzone heading to Sanford, Florida

The I-4 East in Floridaformulanone Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license. Moving to Florida has taught me there is a lot of culture to absorb here. Even after a year of living in the heart of Orlando, I feel I’ve barely scratched the surface of all the interesting and often terrifyingly spooky stories that come out of this fun-loving and beautiful state. Sometimes it’s weird to think that if I hopped in the car and drove for about twenty minutes in any direction right now, I’m going to run into multiple super haunted places.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Waterspout forms over Lake Weir in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Viewer-submitted video shows a waterspout forming in Marion County Friday evening. A woman filmed the waterspout after returning from work in Weirsdale. She told News 6 the video shows the view from Domino’s on U.S. Highway 27. [TRENDING: Here’s what to know about $450...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
First Coast News

Check out this huge waterspout spotted in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A large waterspout over Lake Weir in Marion county was spotted Friday evening. This video was captured by Nina Ingram while out jet skiing when the funnel cloud developed. “We were out jet skiing and it started to get really dark and lighting so we...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County deputies on the lookout for credit card thief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a credit card thief who got a bargain for his stolen buck. Deputies are looking for a man they say found someone’s card and treated himself to merchandise at Hibbett Sports on Southwest Archer Road in Gainesville.
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Bears#Fwc#The Ocala National Forest
fox35orlando.com

Longwood officers bring balloons, flowers to home where Florida girl stabbed to death, sister hurt

WATCH: Officers leave flowers at memorial for 4-year-old girl stabbed to death at Florida home. Three Longwood police officers brought flowers and balloons to a growing memorial outside a home where a four-year-old girl was stabbed to death this week. Her 12-year-old sister was also stabbed and is in critical condition at the hospital. Police say their father is a person of interest in the case.
LONGWOOD, FL
fox4now.com

Marion County man arrested for operating gambling business disguised as clothing store

CITRA, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Wednesday for operating a covert fish games café, deputies said. Ralph McNish, 46, was charged with 16 counts of violating Marion County ordinance that bans the management, possession or use of simulated gambling devices for commercial purposes according to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Animal shelters at capacity in Central Florida: What you can do to help

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Animal shelters across Central Florida have teamed up to plead with the community to adopt homeless animals as shelters face full-capacity during National Adoption Weekend. Currently, Orange County Animal Services has over 600 animals in its care while Seminole County has 345 pets waiting to be...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
villages-news.com

Opponents of Florida Turnpike extension to protest at Sumter Commission meeting

Opponents of the planned Florida Turnpike extension will protest next week at the Sumter Commission meeting in The Villages. No Build activists will gather prior to Tuesday’s Sumter Commission meeting “to send a clear, loud message to the Sumter County commissioners that it is time for them to follow in the footsteps of the Levy Board of County Commissioners, Citrus Board of County Commissioners, Dunnellon City Council, Inverness City Council, Inglis Town Commission, and Yankeetown Council and pass a No Build resolution of their own,” according to the Sierra Club of Florida which has been organizing opponents against the turnpike extension effort.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Stop the Northern Turnpike Extension

Do you enjoy fishing, hunting, camping, hiking, paddling through quiet waters and observing wildlife? Do you like clean water to drink? Do you like your home? Do you like to stop into cute little towns to sample the local culture and industry while you drive through Florida? I sure do!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man found dead after carjacking in Osceola County, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking homicide after a body was found in Davenport. Deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive male when they found the victim on Westside Boulevard just off Ronald Reagan Parkway on Thursday. The victim was...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Wanted teen ran away from foster home, may be in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A missing and wanted teenager is believed to be in Marion County after he ran away from a foster home in Hernando County, deputies said. Christian Coleman, 17, may be traveling between Hernando County and Ocala because he has family and friends who reside in the Ocala area, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. Hernando is southwest of Marion.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Daily Commercial

Daily Commercial

2K+
Followers
791
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Leesburg, FL from Leesburg Daily Commercial.

 http://dailycommercial.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy