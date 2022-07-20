Storms rolling into metro Detroit on Wednesday, with temps near 90s through Saturday

As severe thunderstorms head to southeast Michigan, Wednesday may be a day to relax inside, but evening commuters should drive safe on their way home.

"We're expecting the main time window for severe weather to be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. today, that's when the greatest coverage of storms is expected in the Detroit metro area," National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Tilley said Wednesday at the agency's White Lake office.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until 8 p.m., including Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw and Livingston counties.

Damaging wind gusts and hail are also possible Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service's hazardous weather outlook.

Humidity will deteriorate into Thursday, with a high of near 88 degrees, but there may still be a chance of precipitation Thursday night, Tilley said.

Enjoy the sun Friday though, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees and clear skies expected before the rain may make a return the rest of the weekend.

"It still looks like an unsettled weekend coming up with a chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday," Tilley said.