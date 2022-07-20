ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptocurrency Cronos Rises More Than 5% In 24 hours

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCronos's CRO/USD price has increased 5.42% over the past 24 hours to $0.14. Over the past week, CRO has experienced an uptick of over 27.0%, moving from $0.11 to its current price. As it stands right...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Snap, Twitter Lead Social Media Stocks Lower Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings: What Does Near-Term Hold For This Space

Second-quarter earnings reports from Snap, Inc. SNAP and Twitter, Inc. TWTR served as a stark reminder of the problems faced by social media companies in recent times. Snap Revenue Misses: Quarterly results from Snapchat parent Snap showed that topline results were shy of estimates. The company blamed the macroeconomic weakness for the softness.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Dips More Than 200 Points; Crude Oil Moves Lower

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 0.67% to 31,821.63 while the NASDAQ fell 2.09% to 11,807.11. The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.21% to 3,950.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares rose 0.7%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's session, 61 companies made new 52-week lows. Verizon Communications VZ was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. VistaGen Therapeutics VTGN saw the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses, Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Thursday

The global cryptocurrency market valuation moved lower on Thursday, but it still managed to remain above the $1 trillion mark. While Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was able to touch the $24,000 level on Wednesday, but it lost most of its value this morning on Thursday. However, Bitcoin is still trading much lower than its all-time high level of $68,000.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Netflix, Microsoft And A Crypto That Could Reach $2,300

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro. In the midst of earnings season, the three major indices showed some strength this week. The Dow was up 1.96%, the S&P 500 rose by 2.56% and the Nasdaq gained 3.33% for the week. This marked the Dow and S&P's biggest weekly percentage gains in four weeks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look At Alphabet (Google) Stock As The Tech Sector Tanks

Alphabet, Inc (Google) Class C GOOG was plunging more than 6% lower in sympathy with a number of other social media-based and technology stocks after Snap, Inc SNAP posted disappointing second-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. The bearish price action was likely accelerated when Mizuho analyst James Lee...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Alphabet

Within the last quarter, Alphabet GOOGL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 29 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Alphabet. The company has an average price target of $2544.97 with a high of $4118.00 and a low of $118.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$1.4 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

YPF YPF - P/E: 5.23. Shell has reported Q1 earnings per share at $2.4, which has increased by 44.58% compared to Q4, which was 1.66. YPF's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.64, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.0%, which has increased by 0.47% from 0.53% in the previous quarter.
STOCKS
Benzinga

These Analysts Revise Price Targets On Tesla After Upbeat Q2 Earnings

Tesla Inc TSLA posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. Second-quarter deliveries were 254,695, up 27% year-over-year. Tesla shares rose 3.2% to $766.25 in pre-market trading. Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Tesla following the release of results. B of A Securities raised...
STOCKS
Benzinga

'The Bear Market Is Over': Sundial Research Founder

The S&P 500 has experienced 110 reversals in the previous 135 sessions, representing 1% shifts from high or low to close. Recent sessions have seen an extraordinary increase in the volume of buyers who are eager to acquire visibility. “The bear market is over,” Sundial Capital Research founder Jason Goepfert...
STOCKS
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Carnival Shares Are Sinking

Carnival Corp CCL shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a $1 billion common stock offering. Carnival said it will offer $1 billion of company shares and intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to $150 million of additional shares. The cruise line company expects to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which "could include addressing 2023 debt maturities."
MARKETS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Krispy Kreme Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Krispy Kreme DNUT. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3.5 per share. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 3.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s portfolio has underperformed the S&P 500 total return index both on an overall returns basis and in Sharpe ratio.”
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Solana (SOL) a Good Investment?

Decided SOL is a good investment? You can get SOL on Coinbase today!. Decentralized finance (DeFi) is becoming increasingly popular. Many believe that DeFi is where a majority of the uses for crypto can be created. However, some blockchains, such as Ethereum, that allow for the use of DeFi protocols have issues with transaction fees and scalability.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Bank of America Heading Toward $38? Here's What The Chart Says

Bank of America Corp BAC was trading flat on Thursday in continued consolidation after soaring up more than 13% between July 14 and July 19. The sharp rise paired with the sideways consolidation has settled the stock into a possible bull flag pattern. The bull flag pattern is created with...
STOCKS

