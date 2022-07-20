Webster County Searches for Man Facing Charges in May 21st Car Vs. House Crash

A Carroll man accused of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition was sentenced to probation after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, the charges against 38-year-old Shelby Joseph Norman stem from an Aug. 19 interaction with the Carroll Police Department that revealed Norman had a 9mm pistol on his person despite being barred from doing so due to prior convictions. Officers arrested Norman on Nov. 23, and he was found with multiple shotgun shells in his pocket, which he was also prohibited from possessing. Norman initially faced two class D felony charges, but he pled guilty to a single count as part of the plea agreement. Norman was placed on probation for three years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services in lieu of a five-year prison sentence. Norman’s prior criminal history includes a willful injury causing bodily injury conviction and domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon in 2016 out of Clarke County District Court.

CARROLL, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO