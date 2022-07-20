ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, IA

Webster County Searches for Man Facing Charges in May 21st Car Vs. House Crash

yourfortdodge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early morning hours of May 21st a family received a terrifying awakening when a car came crashing through their front door into their living room. Now, a man faces several charges stemming from the events that...

www.yourfortdodge.com

KIMT

Clear Lake woman killed in Hancock County crash

GARNER, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman is dead after a collision in Hancock County. It happened around 3:20 pm Friday at the intersection of 190th Street and Highway 68 south of Garner. The Iowa State Patrol says Kaden Buckley, 16 of Ventura, was driving east and failed to stop at the stop sign, entered the intersection and hit the northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schneider, 79 of Clear Lake.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Driver injured, home badly damaged in Minburn crash

A vehicle left the roadway of northbound U.S. Highway 169 in Minburn early Saturday and crashed through a fence and into a garage, injuring the driver and damaging the Minburn home. The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. in the rear of 318 Walnut St. and caused extensive damage to...
MINBURN, IA
theperrynews.com

Car crashes into house in Minburn early Saturday

A vehicle left the roadway of northbound U.S. Highway 169 in Minburn early Saturday and crashed through a fence and into a garage. The Dallas County Sheriff’s office is releasing no information about the incident at this hour, including the number and condition of victims. The crash occurred shortly...
MINBURN, IA
City
Webster, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Webster County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Webster County, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Minburn Fire And Rescue Responds To Early Morning Crash

The Minburn Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning crash Saturday involving a car and a residence. Fire and Rescue along with Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. Saturday after a northbound vehicle on Highway 169 in Minburn left the roadway, rolled and the struck the side of a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street.
MINBURN, IA
WHO 13

State Center man dead after trailer home catches fire

STATE CENTER, Iowa — A State Center man is dead following a fire early Thursday morning at a trailer home. Multiple 911 calls came in around 1:05 a.m. about a fire in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SW, the State Center Police Department said. Emergency crews arrived just minutes after the first call and […]
STATE CENTER, IA
yourfortdodge.com

Hunt Is On For Missing Dogs Taken From Central Iowa Breeding Operation

Webster County Animal Protections needs your help in finding six missing dogs from a breeding operation outside of Harcourt. The dogs range in age from young puppies to adults. Their appearance varies from white to tricolor in coat pattern. To see photos of these dogs head to Webster county animal protection on Facebook or yourfortdodge.com.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
#House#Owi#Alpha Media
theperrynews.com

UPDATE: Child sole fatality in interstate crash at E. 14th Street

An 11-year-old Grimes boy was killed Tuesday evening and a Grimes man was injured in a chain-reaction crash on U.S. Interstate 80. An Iowa State Patrol crash report issued at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday originally indicated that Luis Venales Graterol, 42, of Grimes also died in the crash, but the report was later revised to show the sole fatality was Ian Venales, 11, of Grimes..
GRIMES, IA
theperrynews.com

Pride smarting after Street Smarts Driver’s Ed car crashes

A driver’s education vehicle left the gravel and entered the ditch on 130th Street west of Perry Wednesday afternoon. No injuries were reported to the instructor and two juvenile student occupants. The incident occurred about 2:15 p.m. in the 17800 block of 130th Street, where the Toyota Prius, registered...
PERRY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested for assault for tenth time

A Perry man was arrested Thursday and charged with assault for the tenth time in 18 years. Michael Patrick Benton, 38, of 401 Willis Ave., Perry, was charged with assault causing bodily injury. Six of Benton’s arrests resulted in convictions in Dallas County District Court, and three of the cases...
PERRY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa 11-year-old killed in I-80 crash, father injured

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash that took the life of an 11-year-old and injured his father Tuesday night. The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. at the 136-mile marker on I-80 near Northeast 14th Street. Eastbound traffic was backed up due to a motorcycle crash and as vehicles were slowing down, a semi rear-ended a small SUV, which then crashed into the back of another car.
POLK COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson Police Report July 20, 2022

1:10pm: An Officer was dispatched to McAtee / Wahl Tire, 1700 North Elm Street for a report of an insufficient funds check they had received. The Officer is investigating. 6:02pm: An Officer was requested to release a vehicle from the Departments Impound lot. The Officer released the vehicle. 7:50pm: An...
JEFFERSON, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll Man Sentenced For Illegal Possession Of Firearms/Ammunition

A Carroll man accused of illegally possessing firearms and ammunition was sentenced to probation after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Carroll County District Court records, the charges against 38-year-old Shelby Joseph Norman stem from an Aug. 19 interaction with the Carroll Police Department that revealed Norman had a 9mm pistol on his person despite being barred from doing so due to prior convictions. Officers arrested Norman on Nov. 23, and he was found with multiple shotgun shells in his pocket, which he was also prohibited from possessing. Norman initially faced two class D felony charges, but he pled guilty to a single count as part of the plea agreement. Norman was placed on probation for three years to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services in lieu of a five-year prison sentence. Norman’s prior criminal history includes a willful injury causing bodily injury conviction and domestic abuse assault while displaying a weapon in 2016 out of Clarke County District Court.
CARROLL, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry man arrested in Grand Junction brandishing ‘corn knife’

A Perry man was arrested in Grand Junction Sunday afternoon after allegedly threatening a female with an edged weapon. Richard Allen Keller, 41, of 1305 Sixth St., Perry, was charged carrying a dangerous weapon and third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance and arrested on warrants for fifth-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
KEYC

Iowa inmate serving life sentence for kidnapping dies in prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa inmate sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and other charges died over the weekend. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 56-year-old William Harrison Barbee was pronounced dead on Saturday, July 16. Barbee died due to an unexpected medical emergency while incarcerated...
KCCI.com

Pilot makes emergency landing in Iowa bean field

HUMBOLDT, Iowa — A pilot landed in a farmer's soybean field in Humboldt County on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. The pilot was flying home to Colorado after attending a wedding in Wisconsin. He ran out of gas and had to make an emergency landing in the field on Utah Avenue.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA

