The personal income, corporate and rooms and meals taxes again exceeded expectations for the month of May 2022, as reported June 13. With the sales tax also well ahead of economists’ projections, the General Fund and Education Fund both exceeded targets. The Transportation Fund revenue came in slightly below target. Personal income is 37.1% over targets for the month and 13.9% over for the year-to-date. Corporate income is 246.9% over for the month and 22.7% over for the year. And rooms and meals is 21.5% over for the month and 9.1% for the year.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO