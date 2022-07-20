Making It: North Canton chef cooks up macaron business during pandemic

1,425 sqft, Vinyl sided, 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Full Basement, 2 Car Attached Garage, .30 acres. Fenton figurines, glass and green lamps, Royal Doulton figurines and glass Dagenhart Owls figurines, Westmoreland Owls figurines, Flambro Ceramic clown bisque, Lefton figurines and glass, Bosson’s Chalkware wall decor, Master Bear figurines, Lord Nelson Pottery (face mugs), Royal Albert plates, Delpfts Holland figurines and glass, Imperial Glass Slag bell, Imperlux figurines and glass, Vintage toys, Antique Toys, Collectibles toys.
