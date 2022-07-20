ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Making It: North Canton chef cooks up macaron business during pandemic

By Doug Dearth
ideastream.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassion at Midnight Macarons is an at-home bakery born out of...

www.ideastream.org

thisiscleveland.com

7 BBQ Joints in The Land

Once upon a time, good barbecue was strictly a southern affair. But, in recent years, Cleveland has gotten in on that sweet, smoky action in a big way. Barbecue is the food of summer. The food of family. Maybe even the food of America. Whether you’re after chicken or ribs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lucky winner shows it only takes one ticket to win: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three lucky winners were announced by Greene Acres Community Garden members for their 2022 fundraising raffle, “Grilling Galore!”. Brecksville resident Lenore Siegman’s ticket #980 won her the Grand Prize: A Premium Grill Package, including a Char-Broil Performance Silver 5-Burner Gas Grill, assorted Weber grilling tools, and a $100 gift certificate to Happy Cows butcher shop, 7529 Broadview Rd. For selling the top ticket, Greene Acres Treasurer and gardener Noreen Butano received a $50 gift certificate to Michael Angelo’s Winery.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Falls to host Crafty Mart Night Market July 22 as part of Falls Downtown Fridays

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Cuyahoga Falls is hosting the Crafty Mart Night Market on Friday, July 22 from 6-10 p.m. as part of its Falls Downtown Fridays event series. Crafty Mart is a nonprofit organization that supports local artists, makers, and artisans by offering opportunities to hone and expand their creative businesses via education and markets, according to the nonprofit’s website. The Crafty Mart Night Market will offer high-end, handmade goods for sale by more than 40 local artisans. Goods offered for sale range from candles to handbags and pet treats to art pieces. The event will also feature local music, craft beer, food and family friendly activities, according to a news release.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Monster trucks, tractor pulls among entertainment at Summit County Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio – From agriculture to animals to food to entertainment—the Summit County Fair has something for everyone this year. The fair is scheduled for July 26-31 at the Summit County Fairgrounds, 229 E. Howe Rd., Tallmadge. The six-day fair is put on by the Summit County Agricultural Society, as it has been since 1850. This year’s fair theme is “A Week of Fairadise.”
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Best patio in America? Local restaurant makes list

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Not far from the Akron-Canton Airport, one local restaurant’s patio has captured the attention of the good folks at OpenTable. For its 100 Best Outdoor Dining Restaurants in America 2022 list, the restaurant reservation website looked at verified reviews of patios across the country to reportedly help diners find new options. And Green’s Twisted Olive was the only spot in Ohio to make the list.
CANTON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Enjoy a Golden Happy Hour on a Cleveland Rooftop

Golden Hour is a monthly happy hour event presented during the summer months by Thomas Fox’s Greyt Culture. It takes place on the rooftop of a building downtown or on the west side of Cleveland, offering creative, entrepreneurial and civically engaged types — and those interested in mingling with them — a chance to meet and hang out.
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, Goebel figurines, Fenton figurines, glass, and misc.

1,425 sqft, Vinyl sided, 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Full Basement, 2 Car Attached Garage, .30 acres. Fenton figurines, glass and green lamps, Royal Doulton figurines and glass Dagenhart Owls figurines, Westmoreland Owls figurines, Flambro Ceramic clown bisque, Lefton figurines and glass, Bosson’s Chalkware wall decor, Master Bear figurines, Lord Nelson Pottery (face mugs), Royal Albert plates, Delpfts Holland figurines and glass, Imperial Glass Slag bell, Imperlux figurines and glass, Vintage toys, Antique Toys, Collectibles toys.
NORTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mega-Millions Jackpot reaches $660M

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mega-Millions jackpot has skyrocketed to $660,000,000 and has people willing to wait in line all over Northeast Ohio to get their ticket to a dream and financial security. Lucky’s Brook Park Shell Station, with a history of lotto winners, was jam-packed with people with their...
CLEVELAND, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE 7/17-7/27 at 6PM. Furniture, furnishings, collectibles, and misc.

AUCTION – ONLINE ONLY. The Michelle G. Comunale Trust is selling all the remaining items owned by the late Michelle G. Comunale. Contents to include but not limited to: Quality Furniture, Glassware, Collectibles, Designer Purses, Handbags, Tools, and misc. household furnishings and contents. For Complete List of Items, Pics,...
AKRON, OH
Progressive Rail Roading

Ohio panel issues grants to Wheeling & Lake Erie, transload facility project

The Ohio Rail Development Commission this week approved a $490,626 grant to Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway (W&LE) for the reconfiguration of connecting tracks between the short line's subdivision lines. The funds fulfill ORDC's match requirement for the $6.8 million federal Consolidated Railroad Infrastructure and Safety Improvement (CRISI) grant the...

