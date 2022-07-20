Making It: North Canton chef cooks up macaron business during pandemic

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Cuyahoga Falls is hosting the Crafty Mart Night Market on Friday, July 22 from 6-10 p.m. as part of its Falls Downtown Fridays event series. Crafty Mart is a nonprofit organization that supports local artists, makers, and artisans by offering opportunities to hone and expand their creative businesses via education and markets, according to the nonprofit’s website. The Crafty Mart Night Market will offer high-end, handmade goods for sale by more than 40 local artisans. Goods offered for sale range from candles to handbags and pet treats to art pieces. The event will also feature local music, craft beer, food and family friendly activities, according to a news release.

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO