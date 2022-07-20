Jacksons Food Stores demolishing and rebuilding brand-new gas station and truck stop

LA GRANDE — By this time next year, the corner of Island Avenue and Mulholland Drive will be the home of a new gas station and truck stop.

Jacksons Food Stores, based in Meridian, Idaho, owns both the Chevron and the former Shell gas station located at 2706 and 2614 Island Ave., respectively, according to Mike Boquist, community development director for the city of La Grande.

“La Grande has been a great opportunity for Jacksons Food Stores. We have been working over a year to develop the best store design to serve the residents of La Grande and travelers,” Jessica Aguilar, the engineering project manager for the La Grande Jacksons project, said.

The two-phase project will completely transform the existing Chevron gas station and Jacksons convenience store, according to Aguilar. Jacksons Food Stores declined to comment on how much of a financial investment the company has made in the project.

Boise-based BRS Architects drafted and filed the plans for the store with the city. Jacksons Food Stores is working with two contractors on the project: Leonard Petroleum Equipment, of Boise, and Pacific North Contractors, based in Nampa, Idaho.

The first phase is currently underway at the site of the former Shell location. The gas station was demolished in preparation for the construction of a high-flow truck-diesel canopy, Aguilar said. Each fuel dispenser will have a diesel exhaust fluid pump — an integral component that ensures trucks meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emission requirements by converting nitrogen oxide into nitrogen and water vapor, according to the American Petroleum Institute. Most commercial fuel cards will be accepted, Aguilar said.

Boquist said once the first phase is complete, the existing convenience store and Chevron gas station will be demolished, so the next phase can begin.

The second phase will complete the new look. According to Aguilar, the plan includes constructing a new 7,100-square-foot convenience store, which will feature fresh food offerings and Krispy Krunchy Chicken, along with well-stocked shelves of snacks and drinks. With the larger convenience store and fuel options, Aguliar said that Jacksons Food Stores anticipates expanding the current staff.

The second phase also will add a new, larger gasoline canopy with six fuel dispensers. These also will include nonethanol gasoline and auto diesel.

Construction for phase two is slated to begin during spring 2023 and is expected to take around six months. According to Aguilar, the teams have been proactive in minimizing potential delays, but given the current marketplace and ongoing supply chain issues, there is always a risk.

“We hope to open later summer 2023 or early fall 2023,” she said.