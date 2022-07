Corinne Diacre said France were “here to build history” after they got past holders the Netherlands to reach the semi-finals of the Women’s Euros for the first time.Les Bleues secured a 1-0 victory over the Dutch in Rotherham thanks to Eve Perisset’s penalty in the first half of extra time.They advance to a meeting with eight-time winners Germany in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, a first appearance in the last four of the competition after making quarter-final exits at each of the last three editions.Boss Diacre, who took charge shortly after Euro 2017, said when asked about the past record: “That’s...

SPORTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO