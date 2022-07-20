ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 16-year-old from Romulus

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xUku_0gmEsryk00

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old woman.

Police say Laniya Mona Thomas was last seen near Barrington Apartments in Romulus on July 17.

Police say she has bi-polar disorder and schizophrenia, and has not been on her medication since July 14.

Thomas is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair, about 5’2” and 160 pounds.

She was reportedly wearing a black hoodie with a design on it that looked like holes, a black shirt, black cotton shorts, black socks and black Crocs.

Thomas is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Romulus Police at 734-955-8820.

Romulus, MI
