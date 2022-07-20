One person dead in ATV crash in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho.– A woman from Colorado died from the injuries she suffered in an ATV crash.

A 47-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman were in the ATV when it crashed on Trestle Creek Road. The driver took a curve too quickly, causing the ATV to drive off the road and crash.

Both women were taken to the hospital, where the 47-year-old driver died from her injuries.

Both women were believed to be wearing helmets.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the crash.

